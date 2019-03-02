Nease girls denied by Dillard in hoops title game

History will have to wait.

Nease’s quest for a girls basketball state championship came up agonizingly short in a 43-40 loss to Fort Lauderdale Dillard in the Class 7A title game on Saturday afternoon at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Nease played from behind most of the game, but battled back to have a shot at the finish. But Kiya Turner couldn’t get a 3-pointer to fall with 5 seconds left as the curtains came down on the girls basketball season on the First Coast in 2019.

The Panthers (29-2) had been this deep in the state playoffs just once, their lone championship season in 1999 and appeared well positioned to add another crown to its trophy case with a lineup of seniors.

But postseason veteran Dillard had other plans.

Dillard (26-5) won its 10th state title, creeping closer to Ribault’s state-record 12 championships by answering everything Nease could throw at it late.

While the game was relatively close throughout, Nease was forced to play from behind most of the day, an unfamiliar position. It lost a lead early in the second quarter and spent the rest of the game chipping away at trying to wrestle it back.

Nease trailed by as many as 10 in the second half, but whittled that to 41-40 on a Peyton Carter basket with 63 seconds to play. Genovea Johnson knocked down a pair of free throws after that and then came up by a turnover on Nease’s next possession. Nease had two shots in the final 8 seconds, a 3-point try by Stephanie Manherz and then Turner’s, but couldn’t manage to push either through.

Tia Robinson had 10 points to lead Nease. Turner and Camille Hobby, who fouled out, added nine apiece.

While the First Coast sent four teams to the girls basketball state tournament, including Nease and Bishop Kenny (Class 6A) into championship games, it will have to wait until at least 2020 for a shot at another crown. Ribault, which won the Class 6A title in 2017, was the last local girls team to win a championship.



