Nease girls punch ticket in hoops title game

Fans of the Nease girls basketball team celebrate during the Class 7A state semifinal game on Friday.

LAKELAND, Fla. - It’s take more than 20 years, but the Nease girls basketball team is headed back to a state championship game.

The Panthers knocked off Fort Myers 52-40 in the Class 7A state semifinals on Friday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, their first final four victory since the 1999 season.

That year, Nease beat Pensacola Washington for the first, and only, girls hoops state title in St. Johns County history.

The Class of 2019 is ready to give it some company.

The Panthers will face one of the best programs in state history, Fort Lauderdale Dillard, for the state championship on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Nease, one of the state’s best teams all season long, was never seriously threatened by Fort Myers, the three-time defending state champion.

Fort Myers cut the Panthers’ lead to 40-31 with 5:34 to play, but as Nease had done all game long, managed to respond and stay comfortably in front until the finish.

Camille Hobby had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds for Nease. Kiya Turner added 14.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.