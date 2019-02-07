New era, new trophy for The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Tournament officials from THE PLAYERS Championship today unveiled a first-of-its-kind trophy custom designed by Tiffany & Co. Made of sterling silver and 24k gold vermeil, the trophy was brought to life utilizing cutting-edge 3D technology and will help launch the PGA TOUR’s flagship event into a new era when THE PLAYERS returns to its March date this year at TPC Sawgrass.



Using a process called “electroforming,” Tiffany & Co. and the PGA TOUR began with the inspiration of the swinging golfer from the iconic PGA TOUR logo. Then, through sophisticated computer modelling, designers incorporated aspects of each of the 38 different winners of THE PLAYERS – from Jack Nicklaus to Webb Simpson with elements of Phil Mickelson, Calvin Peete, Rickie Fowler, Fred Couples and Tiger Woods mixed in between.



“Tiffany & Co. has gone through an arduous level of detail to create a fitting accolade and citation for our champion, one that will continue to elevate the status and stature of THE PLAYERS Championship,” said THE PLAYERS Executive Director Jared Rice. “The final product is beyond stunning and will serve as a fitting final acknowledgement for the player who outlasts the deepest field in our sport.”



“This project was both challenging and fun,” said Andrew Hart, senior vice-president of diamond and jewelry supply at Tiffany & Co. “We had to design and engineer a trophy that was held together from the inside. From the beginning, Tiffany designers and craftspeople in our 18-person shop were dedicated to the highest level of quality and craftsmanship that would pay tribute to the skill and prowess of the tournament’s champion.”



Electroforming is a process that uses electric current to build up layers of a precious metal around a temporary core to create a smooth and seamless finish. The Tiffany & Co design team worked with the PGA TOUR to replicate a golfer whose form was then created into a mold using 3D-printing technology. The golfer stands atop the signature 17th island green, which includes intricate details like the signature Pete Dye pilings and the surrounding water.

“To mimic the texture of the water around the peninsula, the silversmith used a variety of special hammers to mark the silver on top of a hard surface,” said Hart. “He used different angles of blow stokes and different spacing between blows to make the water come alive.”

THE PLAYERS Championship trophy is one of several pieces that Tiffany & Co. has created for the TOUR and its events, including the season-ending FedExCup.

