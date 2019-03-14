News and notables from the first round of The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Players Championship teed off on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass. Notable information from the first round will be updated here throughout the day.

Albatross alert at The Players!

For just the fifth time in tournament history, a golfer has record the rare albatross, or double eagle. For those not up to speed on golf terminology, that's three-under par on a hole.

Harris English knocked in his second shot on the par-5 11th hole on Thursday. It's the third consecutive year that a golfer has recorded the feat, with Brooks Koepka and Rafael Cabrera-Bello pulling it off in 2018 and '17, respectively. They did it on No. 16.

.@Harris_English with the albatross! 🦅🦅🤯



Only the fifth double eagle in tournament history, and the second on No. 11. pic.twitter.com/DSOFVQTw9z — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) March 14, 2019

