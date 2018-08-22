News4Jax launches Super 10 high school football poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax has launched a new high school football poll, the Super 10, which will be released every Tuesday during the high school football season.

The poll covers all high schools within Channel 4s broadcast radius in the following counties:

Duval

Clay

St. Johns

Nassau

Flagler

Baker

Columbia

Glyn

Camden

Ware

Charlton

Voters on the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football.

Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associated director of athletics at Flagler College, joins Cole Pepper every Tuesday during THE 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

The preseason poll:

Trinity Christian Raines Lake City Columbia St. Augustine University Christian Baker County Sandalwood Mandarin Clay Bolles

​​​​​​​Also receiving votes: Batram Train, Lee, Sandalwood, Ware County, Fletcher, Menendez, Baldwin, Flagler Palm Coast.

