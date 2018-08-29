News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll - Week 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first week of high school football in Florida saw a number of upsets, including four teams who began the season ranked in the News4Jax Super 10 losing their openers. Two of those teams, Baker County and University Christian lost to other ranked teams, St. Augustine and Bolles respectively. Here is this week's poll:

Rank School Record Previous This week 1 Trinity Christian 1-0 1 vs. Ribault 2 St. Augustine 1-0 4 at Menendez 3 Columbia 1-0 3 vs. Suwanee Live Oak 4 Lee 1-0 -- at Westside (Sat.) 5 Sandalwood 1-0 7 at Tallahassee Leon 6 Bolles 1-0 10 vs. New Hamstead (Ga.) 7 Bartram Trail 1-0 -- vs. Apopka T8 Baker County 0-1 6 at Ed White T8 Raines 0-1 2 at First Coast (Sat.) 10 Mandarin 1-0 8 vs. Tallahassee Godby

Others receiving votes: Fleming Island, Ed White, Ware County, Oakleaf, Menendez, Ponte Vedra

Palm Coast

Fell out of poll: University Christian, Clay.

New to the poll: Lee, Bartram Trail

Schools in the following counties are eligible for the poll:

Duval

Clay

St. Johns

Nassau

Flagler

Baker

Columbia

Glyn

Camden

Ware

Charlton

Voters on the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football.

Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Flagler College, joins Cole Pepper every Tuesday during The 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.