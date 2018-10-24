News4Jax Super 10: Week 10 - Bolles returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a week of upsets, Trinity Christian remained undefeated, the only unbeaten team in our area, and was once again a unanimous choice as the number one team in the News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll. The top four, including Columbia, Raines and Lee remained unchanged this week. Riding a four-game winning streak, Bolles re-entered the poll at No. 9. This week's poll:

Rank Team Record This week Next

1 Trinity Christian 9-0 W 35-7 at Ponte Vedra at Bishop Kenny

2 Columbia 7-1 W 21-20 vs. Fletcher at First Coast (Thurs.)

3 Raines 7-1 W 42-0 vs. Rickards at Tallahassee Lincoln (Thurs.)

4 Lee 6-1 OFF at Fletcher (Thurs.)

5 Mandarin 5-3 W 34-33 at Spruce Creek (OT) at Palm Coast (Thurs.)

6 Baker County 6-2 W 27-24 vs. Clay at Ridgeview

7 Bartram Trail 5-3 L 37-34 at Cocoa vs. Bucholz

8 Menendez 6-2 L 34-33 at Ridgeview vs. Orange Park

9 Bolles 6-2 W 56-12 vs. Terry Parker at Ponte Vedra

10 Palm Coast 7-2 L 10-3 at DeLand vs. Mandarin (Thurs.)

Others receiving votes: Fletcher, Baldwin, Ware County, Orange Park

Voters in the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football. Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Flagler College, joins us every Tuesday during The 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.