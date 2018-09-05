News4Jax Super 10 - Week 3: Trinity stays on top

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trinity Christian remained atop the News4Jax Super 10 after a resounding win over Ribault. The Conquerers were a unanimous choice as the top high school football team in the area among voters in the poll.

Menendez, who beat rival St. Augustine for the first time ever, debuted in the poll at No. 6.

# School Record This Week 1 Trinity Christian 2-0 vs. Terry Parker 2 Columbia 2-0 at Buchholz 3 Lee 2-0 at Mandarin 4 Sandalwood 2-0 at Tallahassee Leon 5 Bolles 2-0 at Rockledge 6 Menendez 2-0 vs. Yulee 7 Raines 1-1 at White (Thursday) 8 Baker County 1-1 at Ribault 9 Bartram Trail 1-1 at Clay T10 Ponte Vedra 2-0 at St. Augustine T10 St. Augustine 1-1 vs. Ponte Vedra

Others receiving votes: Palm Coast, Ware County, Mandarin

Voters in the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football.

Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Flagler College, joins Cole Pepper every Tuesday during The 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

