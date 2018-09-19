News4Jax Super 10 - Week 5 Oakleaf jumps in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three unbeaten teams top this week's News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll.

Trinity Christian, Lake City Columbia and Sandalwood are three of four teams with 4-0 records in the poll. No. 7 Ponte Vedra is also unbeaten after knocking off Westside Friday.

Oakleaf is the only team to debut in the poll, thanks to their 69-53 shootout win over Bartram Trail, who fell to 10th.

This week's poll:

Rank School Rec. This Week Next 1 Trinity Christian 4-0 W at Bolles 41-13 at Palm Beach Lakes 2 Columbia 4-0 W vs. Lee 42-37 vs. Madison County 3 Sandalwood 4-0 W at Spruce Creek 34-14 OFF--at Palm Coast (next week) 4 Raines 3-1 W at Fletcher 47-14 at Mandarin 5 Lee 3-1 L at Columbia 42-37 vs. St. Frances Academy (MD) 6 Baker County 3-1 W vs. Menendez 48-21 OFF--at Palatka (next week) 7 Ponte Vedra 4-0 W vs. Westside 34-14 vs. Menendez 8 Oakleaf 2-1 W vs. Bartram Trail 69-53 vs. Clay 9 Menendez 3-1 L at Baker County 48-21 at Ponte Vedra 10 Bartram Trail 2-2 L at Oakleaf 69-53 vs. St. Augustine

Others receiving votes: Palm Coast, Baldwin, Mandarin, West Nassau, Orange Park

Voters in the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football.

Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Flagler College, joins Cole Pepper every Tuesday during The 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

