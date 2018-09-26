News4Jax Super 10 - Week 6 - Top 2 show down Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trinity Christian and Colulmbia maintained their spots atop the News4Jax Super 10 in advance of their meeting on Friday. Both teams are 5-0 and will meet in a matchup of the top two teams in the poll.

Raines moved ahead of Sandalwood into the third spot with the Saints remaining at 4-0 after an off-week. Flagler Palm Coast debuted in the News4Jax Super 10 after improving to 4-1 with a convincing 45-20 win over Palatka. Palm Coast faces Sandalwood on Friday.

Rank School Record This week Next 1 Trinity Christian 5-0 W at Palm Beach Lakes 25-6 vs. Columbia 2 Columbia 5-0 W vs. Madison County 48-24 at Trinity Christian 3 Raines 4-1 W at Mandarin 27-24 OFF (vs. Sandalwood 10/5) 4 Sandalwood 4-0 OFF at Palm Coast 5 Lee 3-1 OFF vs. Atlantic Coast 6 Baker County 3-1 OFF at Palatka 7 Oakleaf 3-1 W vs. Clay 49-31 at Fleming Island 8 Menendez 4-1 W at Ponte Vedra 27-10 vs. Clay 9 Bartram Trail 3-2 W vs. St. Augustine 44-14 @ Creekside 10 Palm Coast 4-1 W at Palatka 45-20 vs. Sandalwood

Others receiving votes: West Nassau, Baldwin, Orange Park, Creekside, Ponte Vedra

Voters in the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football.

Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Flagler College, joins Cole Pepper every Tuesday during The 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

