News4Jax Super 10 Week 8: Baldwin debuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the first time this year, Baldwin earned a spot in the News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll. The Indians (6-0) are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the area after a 42-0 shutout of Westside. The other unbeaten team is top-ranked Trinity Christian. The Conquerors have been atop the poll all season and impressed with a 51-22 win over then-sixth ranked Oakleaf on Thursday.

Here is this week's News4Jax Super 10:

Others receiving votes: Mandarin, Oakleaf, Fletcher, Bolles, Orange Park

Voters in the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football.

Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Flagler College, joins Cole Pepper every Tuesday during The 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.