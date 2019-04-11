News4Jax Super 6 Baseball: Bartram Trail makes big jump; Suwannee moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school baseball weekly rankings will be published each Thursday during the season. Records are through April 10 games.

No., Team, Class, Previous

1. Bolles (13-2), Class 5A, 2

Notable wins: Baker County (twice), Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Episcopal, Ridgeview, University Christian.

Glance: The Bulldogs return to No. 1 after a four-game winning streak. Have to lead with the stunning rally to beat Baker County last Thursday. Bolles trailed 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before stringing four runs together. Tyler Gesek had an RBI single. Connor Stoll singled in a run. Chance Moore singled in a run to tie it. And Will Shepherd won it with another single. Five of Bolles’ eight hits in the game came with two outs in the seventh. Clutch. A district showdown with No. 6 Suwannee looms Thursday and Friday.

2. Bartram Trail (13-2), Class 7A, 5

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Mandarin, Nease (twice), New Smyrna Beach, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Bears become the first area public school to crack the top 3 barrier this season, finally jumping in over private school elite in Trinity Christian and Providence. The Bears have won 10 straight games. Their big tests come next week in an April 17-18 series against No. 4 Creekside.

3. Trinity Christian (11-6-1), Class 4A, 1

Notable wins: Brookwood, Ga., Centennial (Nev.), Clay, Niceville, South Forsyth, Ga., Nease, Providence.

Glance: The Conquerors had a decent showing at the Desert Classic in Las Vegas, going 1-2-1 last week. They beat Centennial (4-3), the No. 7 team in Nevada, according to MaxPreps. They lost to Coronado (14-11), tied Liberty 5-all with an unbelievable 5-run rally in the top of the seventh and lost to Vauxhall Academy (3-0). I have been asked why teams with this many losses stay so high in the Super 6. Records aren't always an accurate gauge. You've got to take schedule difficulty into consideration. Trinity and Providence at No. 4 have played schedules more challenging than any in the area.

4. Providence (12-5), Class 4A, 3

Notable wins: Buford, Ga., Episcopal, Mobile Christian, Ala., Mosley, North Florida Christian, South Forsyth, Ga., St. Johns Country Day, Venice.

Glance: Just one game since last week, a 15-7 blowout of Duval Charter in a game where Nathan Hickey clubbed his 13th home run of the season. Not much on the schedule until next week with a couple district games (Baldwin, Bishop Snyder) and a big one at Bolles (April 18).

5. Creekside (14-2), Class 7A, 4

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Fleming Island, Nease (twice), North Marion, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: The Knights would have made a jump similar to Bartram Trail this Super 6 had it not been for a surprising 4-2 loss in eight innings to St. Joseph last week. Still, they’re 14-2 and followed that loss to St. Joseph with two easy victories over Englewood. Not a whole lot of room for concern here.

6. Suwannee (12-3), Class 5A, NR

Notable wins: Baker County (twice), Leon, Lincoln (twice), Madison County, West Nassau.

Glance: The Bulldogs have been hanging around in our teams on the bubble portion of the Super 6 most of the season. They’ve moved up to No. 2 in the state in Class 5A, according to MaxPreps, and have a shot at No. 1 Super 6 team Bolles on Thursday and Friday. Whomever wins this series wins District 3-5A and qualifies for the state playoffs as the No. 1 seed in a three-team district.

Dropped out: Fletcher (16-2, Class 8A).

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (9-8, Class 8A), Bishop Kenny (12-6, Class 5A), Bishop Snyder (10-7, Class 4A), Christ’s Church (11-2, Class 2A), Clay (12-4, Class 6A), Episcopal (8-6, Class 4A), Fleming Island (8-6, Class 8A), Fletcher (16-2, Class 8A), Mandarin (11-5, Class 9A), Middleburg (10-5, Class 7A), Oakleaf (9-6, Class 8A), Paxon (11-3, Class 6A), Ponte Vedra (12-6, Class 6A), Ridgeview (9-8, Class 6A), St. Johns Country Day (9-4, Class 3A), Sandalwood (12-4, Class 9A).



