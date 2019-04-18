News4Jax Super 6 baseball: Clay moves back in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school baseball weekly rankings will be published each Thursday during the season. Records are through April 17 games.

No., Team, Class, Previous

1. Bolles (16-2), Class 5A, 1

Notable wins: Baker County (twice), Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Episcopal, Ridgeview, Sandalwood, Suwannee (twice), University Christian.

Glance: An excellent week of work for Bolles, which went 3-0, with a pair of victories over previous No. 6 Suwannee (9-2, 3-1) and 3-1 win over Sandalwood. The wins over Suwannee clinched the No. 1 seed in District 3-5A as well as an automatic playoff berth as the top seed in the three-team district.

2. Bartram Trail (16-3), Class 7A, 2

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Creekside, Mandarin, Nease (twice), New Smyrna Beach, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview.

Glance: Bartram’s 10-game winning streak ended with a 7-6 loss to an 8-9 Flagler Palm Coast. The Bears recovered with a back-and-forth 7-6 win over No. 4 Creekside on Wednesday night, their first of two games against the Knights. They can clinch the No. 1 seed in District 4-7A on Thursday night against Creekside.

3. Trinity Christian (14-7-1), Class 4A, 3

Notable wins: Brookwood, Ga., Centennial (Nev.), Clay, Episcopal, Mandarin, Niceville, South Forsyth, Ga., Nease, Providence.

Glance: The Conquerors have won three straight since a 5-4 loss to Bishop Snyder on April 11 that knocked Trinity into the No. 2 seed in the District 2-4A tournament. They bounced back with a much-needed 2-4A win over a solid Episcopal (2-1), topped Mandarin (7-5) and run-ruled Duval Charter (11-1).

4. Creekside (15-3), Class 7A, 5

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Fleming Island, Nease (twice), North Marion, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6, an 8-2 win over Chiles and a 7-6 loss to No. 2 Bartram Trail. The Knights have a chance to even things up against the Bears on Thursday night in the second of a two-game series.

5. Providence (13-6), Class 4A, 4

Notable wins: Buford, Ga., Episcopal, Mobile Christian, Ala., Mosley, North Florida Christian, South Forsyth, Ga., St. Johns Country Day, Venice.

Glance: The Stallions absorbed a substantial loss in the District 2-4A race on April 16, dropping a 4-2 game to a surging Bishop Snyder. That loss was big. It knocked Providence into the third seed in the district and means that they’ll likely face a district semifinal elimination game against Trinity. That ensures either Trinity or Providence will be staying home for the playoffs, something almost unfathomable at the beginning of the season.

6. Clay (14-4), Class 6A, NR

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Middleburg, Oakleaf, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: The Blue Devils make a return to the Super 6 following a string of seven straight wins that began with a 2-1 victory over Bolles on March 28. Tricky closing stretch for Clay, starting with a district game against Ridgeview on Thursday night, two against Ponte Vedra next week and then games against Providence (April 30) and Creekside (May 1). I gave thought about Bishop Snyder in this spot, by virtue of its hot streak and wins over Providence and Trinity. But I’m holding off on that move for now

Dropped out: Suwannee (11-6, Class 5A).

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (13-8, Class 5A), Bishop Snyder (12-7, Class 4A), Christ’s Church (12-3, Class 2A), Episcopal (12-8, Class 4A), Fleming Island (12-6, Class 8A), Fletcher (18-3, Class 8A), Mandarin (12-6, Class 9A), Middleburg (12-7, Class 7A), Oakleaf (9-8, Class 8A), Paxon (13-4, Class 6A), Ponte Vedra (13-6, Class 6A), Ridgeview (10-8, Class 6A), Sandalwood (14-5, Class 9A), Suwannee (11-6, Class 5A), St. Johns Country Day (13-6, Class 3A).



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.