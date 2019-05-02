News4Jax Super 6 Baseball: Final poll has Bolles on top, Fletcher moving in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school baseball weekly rankings will be published each Thursday during the regular season. This is the final poll. Records are through May 1 games.

No., Team, Class, Previous

1. Bolles (22-2), Class 5A, 1

Notable wins: Baker County (twice), Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Creekside, Episcopal, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Ridgeview, Sandalwood, Suwannee (twice), University Christian.

Glance: There was some movement during the regular season at the top of the Super 6, but I don’t think there’s any doubt that the Bulldogs have solidified their position as the area’s best team over the past month. They enter the district championship (they’ll face either Baker County or Suwannee for the title) on a 13-game winning streak. Among the regulars with 50 ABs or more, Cal Henrichsen (.406), Hunter Barco, Chance Moore and Will Shepherd (all .340) lead at the plate. Patrick Libby is a team-best 7-2 on the mound, and the depth on the bump has been solid. Hunter Barco is 5-0 with 66 Ks in 36 IP. Jackson Baumeister is 5-0 and hasn’t allowed an earned run this season. Bolles’ lone losses have come to Mandarin and Clay, both in one-run games.

2. Creekside (19-5), Class 7A, 4

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Clay, Episcopal, Fleming Island, Nease (twice), North Marion, Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: The No. 2 spot has been a tough one to fill this season. The Knights have losses down the stretch to both Bolles and Providence, but they’ve got a 3-1 mark since our last Super 6. Creekside moves up and over Trinity due to its recent play. Outside of Bolles, the churn among teams in the Super 6 has been steady.

3. Bartram Trail (19-5), Class 7A, 4

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Creekside, Mandarin, Nease (twice), New Smyrna Beach, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Bears are 4-3 since they jumped to No. 2 in the Super 6, with two of those defeats to teams under .500. They’ve won two games entering their regular season finale against red-hot Fleming Island. The big thing for Bartram is that it is the No. 1 seed for the District 4-7A tournament next week, meaning it will draw a first-round bye and then face the winner of the Englewood-St. Augustine game.

4. Trinity Christian (16-9-1), Class 4A, 2

Notable wins: Brookwood, Ga., Centennial (Nev.), Clay, Episcopal, Mandarin, Niceville, North Florida Christian, South Forsyth, Ga., Nease, Providence.

Glance: An 0-2 mark since our last Super 6, with a 10-2 loss to No. 1 Bolles, and a 5-3 loss to Ridgeview. The attention shifts to the District 2-4A tournament, where the Conquerors will be the No. 2 seed and likely run into No. 3 seed Providence in the tournament semifinals. That’s a challenging assignment for Trinity, which has a 7-6 win over Providence in eight innings in the regular season.

5. Fletcher (21-3), Class 7A, NR

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Charlton County, Fleming Island, Mandarin, Olympic Heights, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Sandalwood

Glance: Ian Brown’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning delivered the Senators a 4-3 win and the Gateway Conference title last Friday. It’s been a solid season for the Senators. A brief two-game slump has been the only downside. The Senators wrap up their regular season with a game against Flagler Palm Coast before next week’s District 2-8A tournament.

6. Providence (14-8), Class 4A, 5

Notable wins: Buford, Ga., Creekside, Episcopal, Mobile Christian, Ala., Mosley, North Florida Christian, South Forsyth, Ga., St. Johns Country Day, Venice.

Glance: The Stallions went 1-1 since our last Super 6, beating Creekside (8-5) and falling to Clay 3-1. That latter game warrants mention of the work by Blue Devils hurler Gavyn Curry, who fired a one-hitter against one of the most powerful lineups in the state. The Stallions were playing lights out to open the season, but, as mentioned last week, have been up and down as of late. Providence has played the area’s most demanding schedule, so it’s difficult to penalize its recent struggles too much. It’s for that reason that I’ve got the Stallions in at 6 over a red-hot Fleming Island team that has won 11 straight games.

Dropped out: Mandarin (15-7, Class 9A)

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (12-11, Class 8A), Bishop Kenny (13-11, Class 5A), Bishop Snyder (16-8, Class 4A), Christ’s Church (14-5, Class 2A), Clay (16-7, Class 6A), Episcopal (14-11, Class 4A), Fleming Island (17-6, Class 8A), Mandarin (15-7, Class 9A), Middleburg (15-8, Class 7A), Oakleaf (13-9, Class 8A), Paxon (15-4, Class 6A), Ponte Vedra (15-9, Class 6A), Ridgeview (12-11, Class 6A), St. Johns Country Day (15-7, Class 3A), ), Sandalwood (16-6, Class 9A), Suwannee (15-7, Class 5A), West Nassau (15-8, Class 5A).



