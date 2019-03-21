News4Jax Super 6 Baseball: Providence jumps to No. 1, Fleming Island in

The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school baseball weekly rankings will be published each Thursday during the season. Records are through March 20 games.

No., Team, Class, Previous

1. Providence (9-1), Class 4A, 3

Notable wins: Buford, Ga., Mobile Christian, Ala., North Florida Christian, South Forsyth, Ga., St. Johns Country Day, Venice.

Glance: The Stallions continue to roll. The beat NFC (7-6) and Venice (6-2) at the Tournament of Champions, and then crushed Ravenwood, Tenn. (11-3) on Tuesday. They’ve won seven straight games since a 1-0 loss to Brookwood, Ga. on March 2. Six Providence players are hitting .300 or better. Tyler Callihan, Nathan Hickey and Tucker Talbott entered the week with a combined 17 homers.

2. Bolles (7-1), Class 5A, 2

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Ridgeview, University Christian.

Glance: The Bulldogs are 3-0 since our last Super 6, beating Yulee (11-4), and then getting out to a 2-0 start at a spring break tournament in Sanford with victories over Christian Academy of Knoxville (2-0 in eight innings) and Grandview, Colo. (8-0). Hunter Barco (6 IP, 2 hits, 8 Ks) and Jackson Baumeister (2 IP, 4 K earned the victory) locking down Christian Academy. Patrick Libby (CG, 12 Ks, 4 hits) was dominant against Grandview.

3. Trinity Christian (9-2), Class 4A, 1

Notable wins: Brookwood, Ga., Clay, Niceville, South Forsyth, Ga., Nease.

Glance: The Conquerors endured their first two losses of the season at last week’s Tournament of Champions. Trinity beat Trinity Catholic 14-10, and then dropped games to Venice (5-3) and Stoneman Douglas (3-0), both solid teams. Not a whole lot of room for concern with the type of schedule that Trinity plays. Tough schedule ahead, with Plantation American Heritage (7-1), George Jenkins (6-2) and No. 1 Providence (9-1) due up on March 25, 26 and 29, respectively.

4. Fleming Island (5-1), Class 8A, NR

Notable wins: Chiles, Clay, Middleburg, Paxon, Ridgeview.

Glance: No complaints in this start for the Golden Eagles, whose only loss is to a very good 3A team in St. Johns Country Day (3-1). Pitching has been sensational for Fleming Island. The Golden Eagles have an 0.82 team ERA, with Zack Mercer (3-0, 26 Ks in 16 IP, 0.44 ERA) leading the staff.

5. Creekside (8-1), Class 7A, 4

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, North Marion.

Glance: The Knights fell from the unbeaten ranks with a 10-2 loss to 7-2 Tallahassee Lincoln squad on Tuesday. But sandwiched between that loss was a quality 2-1 win over a solid Atlantic Coast team, and an 11-2 rout of Flagler Palm Coast.

6. Fletcher (8-1), Class 8A, 5

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Charlton County, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: A 2-0 mark since our last Super 6, an 8-3 win over Parker on Wednesday night and a 10-0 dime in six innings of Wolfson on Monday. Ian Brown and Cherokee Nichols had three hits apiece in the Wolfson outing and Carter Shall fired a perfect game. Among the 18 batters that he faced, Shall whiffed 12 of them.

Dropped out: Clay (6-2, Class 6A).

On the bubble: Bartram Trail (7-2, Class 8A), Bishop Kenny (7-3, Class 5A), Clay (6-2, Class 6A), Mandarin (6-3, Class 9A), Middleburg (8-1, Class 7A), Oakleaf (6-3, Class 8A), Paxon (4-2, Class 6A), Ponte Vedra (5-2, Class 6A), Ridgeview (6-3, Class 6A), Sandalwood (8-1, Class 9A), Suwannee (4-3, Class 5A), St. Johns Country Day (5-4, Class 3A).



