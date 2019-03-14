News4Jax Super 6 Baseball: Top 4 steady, Fletcher, Clay swap spots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school baseball weekly rankings will be published each Thursday during the season. Records are through March 13 games.

No., Team, Class, Previous

1. Trinity Christian (8-0), Class 4A, 1

Notable wins: Brookwood, Ga., Clay, Niceville, South Forsyth, Ga., Nease.

Glance: Stand back. Nothing to see here. The beat goes on for the Conquerors, who beat Trinity Catholic, previously No.-5 ranked Clay and then a dime of Baldwin. Kishon Frett, Dylan Simmons and Denver Wood all homered against Clay in the 8-3 win. Bryan Muniz went yard against Trinity Catholic. It’s the Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday for Trinity, with Trinity Catholic again, followed by Venice. Business as usual for the Conquerors.

2. Bolles (4-1), Class 5A, 2

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Ridgeview, University Christian.

Glance: A two-run homer with one out in the top of the seventh by Will Shepherd helped deliver the Bulldogs a 5-4 win over Ridgeview on Tuesday night. Bolles also worked out of a bases loaded, no out jam in the bottom of the seventh, with Jackson Baumeister whiffing two and then inducing a game-ending groundout.

3. Providence (6-1), Class 4A, 3

Notable wins: Buford, Ga., Mobile Christian, Ala., South Forsyth, Ga.

Glance: The Stallions have won four straight since their lone loss of the season, a 1-0 setback to Brookwood, Ga. A big one on Friday against Tallahassee North Florida Christian in the annual Tournament of Champions event.

4. Creekside (6-0), Class 8A, 4

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, North Marion.

Glance: The Knights’ bats have shifted into high gear, with a combined 44 runs in routs of Yulee (13-3) and St. Augustine (20-3 and 11-1) since our last Super 6. Creekside has a challenge on March 18 at Atlantic Coast, Tallahassee Lincoln (March 19) and Flagler Palm Coast (March 20) before district games against Nease on March 27 and 28 rounding out the month.

5. Fletcher (7-1), Class 8A, NR

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Charlton County, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: It’s been an excellent start for the Senators, who won their first seven before a 4-3 loss to Spanish River on Wednesday. Their best victories, a 14-4 victory over Charlton, a 2-1 win over Atlantic Coast and an 8-0 win over Ponte Vedra.

6. Clay (6-1), Class 6A, 5

Notable win: Baker County, Oakleaf, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: Not a bad week of work for the Blue Devils, who dropped an 8-3 game to No. 1 Trinity, but rebounded with wins over Yulee (4-3) and Oakleaf (6-1), the latter of which Justin Mosley carded a no-hitter with 8 Ks. Entering this week, Mosley’s .563 average led the Blue Devils. Very challenging upcoming slate for Clay, starting Friday at Fleming Island. That’s followed by a home game against Bartram Trail before three on the road against Bishop Kenny, Episcopal and Bolles.

Dropped out: Sandalwood (5-1, Class 9A).

On the bubble: Bartram Trail (5-2, Class 8A), Bishop Kenny (6-3, Class 5A), Fleming Island (3-1, Class 8A), Mandarin (6-3, Class 9A), Middleburg (5-1, Class 7A), Oakleaf (4-2, Class 8A), Paxon (4-2, Class 6A), Ponte Vedra (3-2, Class 6A), Ridgeview (4-3, Class 6A), St. Johns Country Day (4-2, Class 3A), Sandalwood (5-1, Class 9A).



