News4Jax Super 6 Baseball: Trinity back to top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school baseball weekly rankings will be published each Thursday during the season. Records are through April 3 games.

No., Team, Class, Previous

1. Trinity Christian (10-5), Class 4A, 3

Notable wins: Brookwood, Ga., Clay, Niceville, South Forsyth, Ga., Nease, Providence.

Glance: The Conquerors ended a four-game slide with a big district victory over last week’s No. 2, Providence (7-6). They did drop their opener on Wednesday night at the Bishop Gorman Desert Classic, falling 3-0 to Vauxhall Academy. Trinity, Bolles and Providence have taken turns bouncing from between Nos. 1 and 3 in the Super 6, although that’s to be expected with those schedules, especially the ones played by the Conquerors and Stallions. Trinity has yet to lose to a local team.

2. Bolles (11-2), Class 5A, 1

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Episcopal, Ridgeview, University Christian.

Glance: The Bulldogs are 2-1 since our last Super 6, wins over Episcopal (10-0) and Lambert, Ga. (9-1), and a 2-1 loss to Clay. have a tough second half slate, with district games against Baker County and a 9-3 Suwannee team over the next eight days. Getting the No. 1 seed in the three-team District 3-5A earns an automatic playoff spot and that’s big in this district of three very good teams. Six regulars with 21 at-bats or more are hitting above .300, led by Tyler Gesek’s .429. Its top three arms, Hunter Barco (3-0, 24 IP, 44 Ks), Patrick Libby (3-2, 26 IP, 28 Ks) and Jackson Baumeister (3-0, 15 IP, 23 K) sport ERAs at 0.88 or below.

3. Providence (11-5), Class 4A, 2

Notable wins: Buford, Ga., Episcopal, Mobile Christian, Ala., Mosley, North Florida Christian, South Forsyth, Ga., St. Johns Country Day, Venice.

Glance: The Stallions have faced just three teams under .500 this season, Ravenwood, Interlachen and Baker County. Only one team left on Providence’s schedule, a 6-7 Nease, is under .500. Sure, the Stallions have dropped a few games over the past week and a half, but they’re not taking any games off and have faced the most difficult schedule in the area by a wide margin. Four of their five losses have come to teams from out of the area.

4. Creekside (12-1), Class 7A, 4

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Fleming Island, Nease (twice), North Marion, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: Excellent stretch of baseball for the Knights, who beat Nease (9-2), one-time Super 6 team Fleming Island (10-0) and a very good St. Johns CD team (4-0). The Knights have won five in a row since their lone loss to Tallahassee Lincoln (10-2). Josh Frisbee (.452) entered the week leading the Knights at the plate. Mitchell Fairgrieve moved to 5-0 after complete game with 5 Ks in a 4-0 victory over St. Johns on Wednesday night.

5. Bartram Trail (13-2), Class 7A, 5

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Mandarin, Nease (twice), New Smyrna Beach, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Bears have won eight straight games and should barrel in to an April 17-18 district series against No. 4 Creekside with that winning streak at 11 games. Bartram has two games against St. Augustine and one against Flagler Palm Coast before facing the neighboring Knights in the Battle of Longleaf Pine Parkway.

6. Fletcher (14-1), Class 8A, 6

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Charlton County, Fleming Island, Mandarin, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: Six victories in a row and counting for the Senators, who knocked off Fleming Island (7-6) and Lee (10-0) in their games since our last Super 6. Not too much left on the regular season schedule, with the exceptions of Oakleaf (April 9), Paxon (April 17) and the Gateway Conference tournament after that. Sandalwood or Clay are the teams pushing the Senators for this spot.

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (8-6, Class 8A), Bishop Kenny (10-5, Class 5A), Bishop Snyder (9-6, Class 4A), Christ’s Church (9-2, Class 2A), Clay (10-4, Class 6A), Episcopal (7-6, Class 4A), Mandarin (8-5, Class 9A), Middleburg (9-5, Class 7A), Oakleaf (7-6, Class 8A), Paxon (10-3, Class 6A), Ponte Vedra (9-4, Class 6A), Ridgeview (8-5, Class 6A), Suwannee (9-3, Class 5A), St. Johns Country Day (8-4, Class 3A).



