News4Jax Super 6 Softball: Baker County, Creekside move up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school softball weekly rankings will be published each Wednesday during the season. Records are through April 2 games.

No., Team, Record, Class, Previous

1. Oakleaf (16-1), Class 8A, 1

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Clay, Cooper City, Fleming Island, Fletcher (twice), Gainesville, Lake Region, Mandarin, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Thomas Aquinas, Trinity Christian, West Nassau.

Glance: The Knights remained unbeaten over the last three years at the Kissimmee Klassic, beating Lake Region (4-2), Aquinas (11-0) and Cooper City (4-2). Their championship game against Bartow was delayed by weather so the teams will attempt to finish it on April 17. Oakleaf has won the last two Klassic championships and could add a third if it beats Bartow. Only Aquinas (1998-2000) has won three straight Klassic titles in the upper division. A heavyweight battle awaits on Saturday at 3 p.m. against MaxPreps Xcellent 25 national No. 2 Lakewood Ranch (15-0) and the national No. 10 Knights. Another unbeaten, 16-0 Trenton, is on April 18. Not a bit of breathing room on this schedule.

2. Mandarin (16-1), Class 9A, 2

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Episcopal, First Coast, Fletcher, Marshall County, Paxon, Ridgeview, Sandalwood (twice).

Glance: The Mustangs stretched their winning streak to four games with wins over Marshall County, Ken. (2-1), Ridgeview (4-2) and Flagler Palm Coast (12-0) since our last Super 6. They’ve locked up a state playoff berth already as the regular season winner of a three-team district. A big one looms on Thursday night against No. 4 Bartram Trail. The Mustangs are favorites for next week’s Gateway Conference tournament. Hallie Kern leads the Mustangs in the Triple Crown categories, (.431/22 RBI/2 HR) and Ashley Wiebenga (14-1, 125 Ks, 1.13 ERA) has shown that she’s the top hurler in Duval County.

3. Baker County (13-4), Class 6A, 4

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bradford, Clay, Fleming Island, Hilliard (twice), Marshall County (Ken.), Paxon, Trinity Christian, West Nassau.

Glance: The Wildcats beat Yulee (8-3) and Atlantic Coast (7-1) since our last Super 6 and had a showdown against No. 5 Creekside scratched due to weather on Tuesday night. The Wildcats have three good underclassmen hurlers, sophomore Taylor Crews, junior Liz McGovern and freshman Madison Lagle, having combined for 175 Ks in 129 IP. Mikayla Mulkey (.391) is just under the .400 batting mark.

4. Bartram Trail (15-2), Class 7A, 3

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, First Coast, Middleburg, Nease, Providence, Sandalwood.

Glance: The Bears lost in walk-off fashion to Middleburg, 4-3 on Tuesday night. Nice effort by the Broncos in getting that victory. These teams have had a nice back-and-forth rivalry, with them splitting the series last two years, and the Broncos winning in 2017. Credit to Middleburg’s Kaylee Crickmore in that one. She held the high-powered Bears to just three hits. For Bartram, it’s by no means an easy closing stretch. No. 2 Mandarin is up on Thursday.

5. Creekside (13-3), Class 7A, 6

Notable wins: George Jenkins, LaBelle, Marshall County, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Westminster Christian.

Glance: The Knights went 2-0 since our last Super 6, with a 5-0 win over Marshall County and a 26-2 blowout of a solid Nease team in three innings. I attribute a blowout of that magnitude to Creekside just being locked in and having a near-perfect game in the batter’s box than anything else. Nease isn’t a pushover and the Knights just barreled right through. Allison Bratek clubbed two home runs, including a grand slam, and Mallorie Sykes went deep, too. Creekside had 21 hits and 10 went for extra bases. That is about as good of a night at the plate as you’ll see.

6. Trinity Christian (10-5), Class 4A, 5

Notable wins: Baldwin, Clay, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Suwannee (twice), West Nassau.

Glance: The Conquerors remain in the Super 6 this week, although they haven’t had much on the schedule. They’ve played just once since our last ranking, dropping a 6-2 game to district opponent Episcopal. Trinity has been a bit all over the place after a 9-2 start, and the Conquerors have a very challenging closing stretch that includes trips to Creekside and West Nassau, and a neutral site game against a 15-4 Belleview. This district, 2-4A, is one of the area’s most intriguing, with Baldwin, Episcopal and Providence all joining the Conquerors as playoff contenders. While Trinity has taken some losses down the stretch, I don’t think that alters the postseason outlook. The Conquerors are talented enough to play for a state title, provided they make it out of the district.

Others: Atlantic Coast (10-6, Class 8A), Baldwin (8-7, Class 4A), Clay (10-8, Class 6A), Columbia (11-5, Class 7A), Episcopal (7-3, Class 4A), Fleming Island (7-4, Class 8A), Hilliard (9-7, Class 1A), Keystone Heights (12-5, Class 5A), Middleburg (7-6, Class 7A), Providence (10-6, Class 4A), Ridgeview (12-7, Class 6A), St. Johns Country Day (10-3, Class 3A), University Christian (11-2, Class 3A), West Nassau (12-7, Class 5A).



