News4Jax Super 6 softball: Fleming Island moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school softball weekly rankings will be published each Wednesday during the season. Records are through March 13 games.

No., Team, Record, Class, Previous

1. Oakleaf (6-1), Class 8A, 1

Notable wins: Fletcher (twice), Middleburg, Ridgeview.

Glance: Maybe it was the jinx I put on the Knights last week when I proclaimed their upcoming stretch of games not really that difficult. Atlantic Coast promptly then went out and beat Oakleaf 9-8, scoring six runs in the top of the seventh to stun the nationally ranked Knights. Entering that game, Oakleaf’s senior class had won 65 of its last 68 games against area programs, with losses to Bartram Trail (2018), Atlantic Coast (2017) and West Nassau (2016). The Knights, ranked 13th in the country by MaxPreps, bounced back with an 8-0 win over Ridgeview on Tuesday night. Jaeda McFarland homered twice in that game and Baylee Goddard once. Pretty cool side note is that Oakleaf is coached by Christina Thompson. Ridgeview is coached by Casey Thompson, her brother.

2. Trinity Christian (9-1), Class 4A, 2

Notable wins: Ponte Vedra, Providence, Suwannee (twice), West Nassau.

Glance: A 4-1 week since our last Super 6, Trinity beat South Lake, West Orange and West Nassau. Its lone loss came to an 8-1 East Lake team. The Conquerors had multi-hit games in that span from Linzie Lafavor, MacKenzie Marell (two) and Alexis Ross. Reagan Griffis had three hits and Lafavor three RBI in an 11-1 rout of Ponte Vedra on Tuesday night.

3. Bartram Trail (8-0), Class 7A, 3

Notable wins: Episcopal, Middleburg, Nease.

Glance: The Bears drummed Nease (21-5) and St. Augustine (15-0) to continue their red-hot start. There’s not a whole lot of meat on the bone thus far in terms of major wins, but big games coming up against Creekside (Thursday) and Providence (March 19) have the potential to provide some challenges.

4. Mandarin (8-0), Class 9A, 5

Notable wins: Baldwin, Fletcher, Paxon, Sandalwood.

Glance: The Mustangs have been tested early, notably pushed into extra-inning games (Sandalwood, 1-0 in 10 and DeLand, 9-3 in 12) and they’re still unbeaten. Mandarin pounded a very good Episcopal team 14-4 on Tuesday night, with a three-hit game by Serena Hernandez. There’s a rivalry game on tap on March 19 against Atlantic Coast.

5. West Nassau (6-1), Class 5A, 6

Notable wins: Baker County, Yulee.

Glance: The Warriors went 3-1 since our last Super 6, the lone loss an 8-1 game at No. 2 Trinity Christian. They face Baker County on Thursday night and Oakleaf on March 21 in back-to-back challenges that should give the Warriors significant challenges as they enter the meat of their second half schedule.

6. Fleming Island (4-1), Class 8A, NR

Notable wins: Creekside, Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day.

Glance: The Golden Eagles make their debut, edging out Baker County. They haven’t played as much as some other area teams, but Fleming Island has just one loss, 3-0 to Ridgeview, and solid wins elsewhere. Mackenzie Bullock (.385) and Jayden Chesser (.357) lead the offense. Morgan Kendrick is the big name on this team, with a 3-1 record and 62 Ks in 27.1 IP (0.77 ERA). Big step-up game Thursday night at Oakleaf.



Dropped out: Clay (4-3, Class 6A).

Others: Atlantic Coast (5-3, Class 8A), Baker County (7-2, Class 5A), Baldwin (5-2, Class 4A), Clay (4-3, Class 6A), Columbia (5-4, Class 7A), Creekside (5-2, Class 7A), Episcopal (5-2, Class 4A), Fleming Island (4-1, Class 8A), Keystone Heights (7-0, Class 5A), Providence (5-5, Class 4A), Ridgeview (5-3, Class 6A), St. Johns Country Day (5-1, Class 3A), University Christian (4-2, Class 3A).



