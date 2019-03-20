News4Jax Super 6 Softball: Mandarin, Baker County make big jumps

The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school softball weekly rankings will be published each Wednesday during the season. Records are through March 19 games.

No., Team, Record, Class, Previous

1. Oakleaf (7-1), Class 8A, 1

Notable wins: Fletcher (twice), Middleburg, Ridgeview.

Glance: Just one game for the Knights since last Super 6, a 1-0 win over what wound up as a shorthanded Fleming Island. Oakleaf ace Madisyn Davis fired a two-hitter with 12 Ks in that game, outdueling Golden Eagles hurler Morgan Kendrick, who whiffed 13 and allowed just one hit. If you haven’t noticed, there’s some excellent softball in Clay County. It feels like strong-armed pitchers grow on trees in Clay County.

2. Mandarin (9-0), Class 9A, 4

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Episcopal, Fletcher, Paxon, Sandalwood.

Glance: The Mustangs just keep on winning, dropping rival Atlantic Coast 5-2 on Tuesday in their lone game since our last Super 6. Ashley Wiebenga is one of the top arms in Duval County (8-0, 76 Ks in 57.2 IP). Soraya Hernandez (.483) and Hallie Kern (.405) are both hitting above .400. Mandarin’s next trap game is probably a district showdown against Sandalwood on March 26. They beat the Saints 5-1 in 10 innings on Feb. 28.

3. Baker County (10-2), Class 6A, NR

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Hilliard (twice), Paxon, Trinity Christian, West Nassau.

Glance: What a stretch for the Wildcats, who have won six straight games, including a Super 6 trifecta of previous No. 5 West Nassau (4-1 on March 14), No. 6 Fleming Island (6-1 on March 15) and a 10-0 dime in five of No. 2 Trinity Christian on Tuesday night. Arguably the most impressive week of the season on the First Coast. Mikayla Mulkey (.425), Sara Keves (.343) and Dameria Gibson (.318) lead the offense. In the circle, it's a three-armed mix of Liz McGovern, Taylor Crews and Madison Lagle combinging for an 0.60 ERA and 120 Ks in 81 innings.

4. Trinity Christian (9-2), Class 4A, 2

Notable wins: Baker County, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Suwannee (twice), West Nassau.

Glance: The Conquerors slide down from No. 2 for the first time this season after a surprising 10-0 loss to Baker County on Tuesday night. Alexis Ross had two of Trinity’s four hits on a night where nothing worked offensively. Still, not a whole lot of good reason to punish the Conquerors, rankings-wise. They've only lost once locally.

5. Bartram Trail (10-1), Class 7A, 3

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, First Coast, Middleburg, Nease.

Glance: The Bears used a two-run homer from Haley Provencal in the top of the seventh and a no-hitter from Nicole Masanko to edge rival Creekside 2-0 on March 14. Provencal added her fifth homer of the season, another two-run shot, to help the Bears clip a solid First Coast team 3-1 on Monday. But that luck ran out against Providence on Tuesday night in a 5-3 loss. It’s the second consecutive season that Providence has ended Bartram’s unbeaten start.

6. West Nassau (6-2), Class 5A, 5

Notable wins: Baker County, Yulee.

Glance: The Warriors lost to Baker County (4-1) in their only game since our last Super 6. They jump right back into action on Thursday night at No. 1 Oakleaf in the Knighs' Tournament of Champions. The Warriors are one of just three local teams to have toppled Oakleaf in the last four seasons.

Dropped out: Fleming Island (4-3, Class 8A).

Others: Atlantic Coast (5-4, Class 8A), Baldwin (5-3, Class 4A), Clay (6-3, Class 6A), Columbia (6-5, Class 7A), Creekside (5-3, Class 7A), Episcopal (5-2, Class 4A), First Coast (4-3, Class 8A), Fleming Island (4-3, Class 8A), Keystone Heights (8-1, Class 5A), Providence (6-5, Class 4A), Ridgeview (5-3, Class 6A), St. Johns Country Day (6-1, Class 3A), University Christian (6-2, Class 3A).



