News4Jax Super 6 Softball: Oakleaf not budging from No. 1; Creekside in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school softball weekly rankings will be published each Wednesday during the season. Records are through April 2 games.

No., Team, Record, Class, Previous

1. Oakleaf (13-1), Class 8A, 1

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Clay, Fleming Island, Fletcher (twice), Gainesville, Mandarin, Middleburg, Ridgeview, Trinity Christian, West Nassau.

Glance: Make that eight straight victories for the Knights, including a 3-1 win over previous No. 6 Atlantic Coast and a 4-3 comeback win in eight innings over No. 2 Mandarin. Next stop, Kissimmee, where the Knights open up play in the prestigious Klassic trying to win their third consecutive crown in the top level Blue Division.

I don’t say this just to say it, but Oakleaf may be the best team on the ropes that I can recall covering. The comeback against Mandarin — the Knights trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth — is the latest example of just how difficult it is to put this team away. A sampling of some of its best: Tied 1-all with West Nassau in the sixth. Won 7-1. Had one hit against Fleming Island. Won 1-0.

In 2018, several games stand out.

Down 2-1 against Fleming in the top of the sixth in the district tournament. Won 3-2 in eight.

Down 2-0 against West Nassau going into the bottom of the sixth. Won 4-3 in eight.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning against Eustis. Won 2-1.

And look at Oakleaf’s showing in the 2017 Kissimmee Klassic, which may have been the best clutch softball under coach Christina Thompson.

2. Mandarin (13-1), Class 9A, 2

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Episcopal, First Coast, Fletcher, Paxon, Sandalwood (twice).

Glance: The Mustangs dropped their first game of the season in a 4-3 loss to No. 1 Oakleaf last Friday. Not a whole lot of room for concern for Mandarin, which is already playoff-bound out of the three-team District 1-9A. Ashley Wiebenga has six outings of double-figure strikeout games. Soraya Hernandez (.415) and Hallie Kern (.411, 19 RBI, 2 HR) continue to stay above the .400 average mark. There’s a solid closing stretch, with games against Bartram Trail (April 11) and Creekside (April 25) on the menu.

3. Bartram Trail (14-1), Class 7A, 4

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, First Coast, Middleburg, Nease, Providence, Sandalwood.

Glance: The Bears atoned for their lone loss of the season with a 4-3 win over a very good Providence squad on March 29, and knocked down a tough Ponte Vedra team (6-4) on April 2. I haven’t seen her career numbers, but junior Maegan O’Brien has got to be well-positioned for a run at the program’s career batting average mark. She’s hitting .609 this season (28 for 46), this coming after years of .618 in 2018 and .544 as a freshman. A solid finishing schedule with the likes of First Coast, Mandarin and Clay coming up.

4. Baker County (13-4), Class 5A, 3

Notable wins: Bradford, Clay, Fleming Island, Hilliard (twice), Marshall County (Ken.), Paxon, Trinity Christian, West Nassau.

Glance: The Wildcats saw their winning streak end at eight games with a 3-2 loss to Clay, followed by a 9-8 loss to Suwannee. Baker County bounced back with a 3-2 win in nine innings over Marshall County on April 2. Tough week ahead, with a visit to Atlantic Coast (April 5) and then a home game against Creekside (April 9).

5. Trinity Christian (10-4), Class 4A, 5

Notable wins: Baldwin, Clay, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Suwannee (twice), West Nassau.

Glance: The Conquerors have been off since a 9-1 win over Baldwin on March 25. Trinity closes out the regular season away from home in every game, including trips to Episcopal (April 4), Creekside (April 16) and West Nassau (April 18).

6. Creekside (11-3), Class 7A, NR

Notable wins: George Jenkins, LaBelle, Ponte Vedra, Westminster Christian.

Glance: The Knights move in to the Super 6 based on their sterling showing at the Doc4Life tournament. They clubbed an 8-4 LaBelle team (18-1), edged MaxPreps’ 20th-ranked team in the state in George Jenkins (5-4 in eight innings) and topped a 13-5 Westminster Christian (8-5). They Knights haven’t fared as well locally against the upper tier of teams (losses to Atlantic Coast, Bartram, Fleming Island), but they’ve got a shot to change that down the stretch. Creekside has games left against teams like Baker County, Providence and Trinity. Among Allison Bratek (.467), Madison Bratek (.447) and Lauren Bevis (.406) are all above the .400 mark among regulars with 30 at-bats or more. The Knights get the edge this week over Atlantic Coast for the No. 6 spot this week.

Dropped out: Atlantic Coast (9-5, Class 8A), West Nassau (10-6, Class 5A).

Others: Atlantic Coast (9-5, Class 8A), Baldwin (8-5, Class 4A), Clay (9-7, Class 6A), Columbia (8-5, Class 7A), Episcopal (6-3, Class 4A), Fleming Island (7-3, Class 8A), Hilliard (7-5, Class 1A), Keystone Heights (10-4, Class 5A), Providence (9-6, Class 4A), Ridgeview (10-6, Class 6A), St. Johns Country Day (7-3, Class 3A), University Christian (10-2, Class 3A), West Nassau (10-6, Class 5A).

