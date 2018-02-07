News4Jax unveils 'Gators Breakdown' podcast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - To kick off National Signing Day, News4Jax is set to unveil its first podcast Wednesday with a nod to die-hard college football fans.

“Gators Breakdown,” hosted by commercial production manager David Waters, is a must-listen for Florida Gators fans that brings together a blend of banter and in-depth analysis of the storied program.

Waters said the project traces its roots to Twitter, where he first shared his thoughts on the team and began racking up a loyal following. That in turn led to guest appearances on other podcasts.

“I wanted Gators Breakdown to be a different kind of podcast and not just run of recaps, to cover football using data in an in-depth way not found anywhere,” he said. “It took some time, but it has finally got to that point.”

The podcast, which holds a five-star rating, has cracked the Top 200 podcasts on iTunes. Waters credits much of that success to co-hosts Bill Sikes and Will Miles, and how well the trio engages with listeners.

“We pride ourselves on a lot of interaction with fellow Gators fans and share their thoughts on most of our shows,” he said. “We are a true fan podcast.”

“Gators Breakdown” is the latest addition to Graham Media Group’s budding podcast division, which will offer compelling audio content across your favorite platforms.

It’s #SigningDay tomorrow.. check out the latest project from @wjxt4, our podcast on all things Orange & Blue. Should Gator fans be happy with Mullen’s first class? That answer & much more by our expert @GatorDave_SEC. pic.twitter.com/MbelL5lAP2 — Bob Ellis (@wjxt4GM) February 6, 2018

"We’re always looking to create great content that’s unique and serves a passionate audience. Dave Waters has created a unique and entertaining podcast serving perhaps the most passionate fan base of them all — Gator Nation," said Bob Ellis, Vice President & General Manager for WJXT-TV & CW17. "At News4JAX we’re constantly innovating to serve our community on all platforms, this is yet another way to do it."

Waters said teaming up with Graham Media Group will help expand the podcast's footprint to reach Gators fans outside of Jacksonville and Orlando and surrounding communities.

"There is a large group of Gators fans here and they're just as passionate as I am. I hope they can find value and entertainment with 'Gators Breakdown,'" he said.

