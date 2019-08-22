News4Jax Week 1 high school football picks: We're off and running

iStock/JOE CICAK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

FRIDAY

Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.: Good test for both teams out of the gate. N4J pick: Baker County 27, Bradford 20

Baldwin at Ridgeview: New coaches at both programs. I'll go with the team that lost fewer playmakers from 2018. N4J pick: Ridgeview 33, Baldwin 30

Cedar Creek Christian at Joshua Christian: Intriguing opener between local programs, but I think a more established Cedar Creek wins here. N4J pick: Cedar Creek 28, Joshua Christian 7

Eagle's View at St. Joseph: Another good small school opener. How do the Flashes follow up a stellar 2018 season? N4J pick: St. Joseph 31, Eagle's View 13

Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.: A toss-up on this matchup. N4J pick: Englewood 14, Paxon 13

Father Lopez at Jackson, 6 p.m.: Call me crazy, but I think this is the year that the Tigers can turn the corner. N4J pick: Jackson 24, Lopez 20

Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.: Indians get out on the right foot. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 27, Fernandina Beach 7

Fleming Island at Clay: One of the best rivalries on the First Coast. N4J pick: Fleming Island 30, Clay 20

Fletcher at Bishop Kenny: Sens got over the hump in 2018. N4J pick: Fletcher 27, Kenny 14

Lanier County, Ga.at Union County, 7:30 p.m.: Tigers get a win over the Bulldogs from Georgia. N4J pick: Union County 27, Lanier County 10

Madison County at Crescent City, 7:30 p.m.: Cowboys are one of the best teams in the state. N4J pick: Madison County 34, Crescent City 7

Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast: Bulldogs win the latest installment of the Potato Bowl. N4J pick: FPC 30, Matanzas 20

Menendez at Palatka: This has been a good rivalry game through the years. N4J pick: Palatka 28, Menendez 20

Middleburg at Westside, 6 p.m.: Broncos could have one of the best teams in coach Karl Smeltzer's tenure. N4J pick: Middleburg 29, Westside 7

Nease at Ponte Vedra: The Sharks have won nine of 10 meetings in this series. Make that 10 of 11. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 28, Nease 21

Oakleaf at Orange Park: Knights have one of the most talented lineups in the area. N4J pick: Oakleaf 35, Orange Park 14

Orlando Jones at Raines, 6 p.m.: Vikings have lost their opener the last two seasons and that worked out well. N4J pick: Raines 28, Jones 20

Providence at Episcopal: Eagles will be in the running for a playoff spot. N4J pick: Episcopal 31, Providence 14

Ribault at Creekside: Biggest question is for the Trojans' offense, and has it improved enough to win games? N4J pick: Creekside 21, Ribault 12

St. Augustine at Yulee: Yellow Jackets had an un-St. Augustine-like season last year. It starts off right this season. N4J pick: St. Augustine 33, Yulee 14

Sandalwood at Parker, 6 p.m.: Always enjoyed this game when I was in high school, true Gateway rivalry. N4J pick: Sandalwood 33, Parker 14

Suwannee at Fort White, 7:30: Bulldogs make the short drive to Columbia County and squeeze out a victory. N4J pick: Suwannee 23, Fort White 16

Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.: Game of the night featured No. 1 Trinity and No. 4 Columbia. N4J pick: Trinity 29, Columbia 27

West Nassau at North Florida Educational: Led by a stout defense, Warriors have been rejuvenated over the past three seasons. N4J pick: West Nassau 31, NFEI 7

White at First Coast, 6 p.m.: I like the Buccaneers as a sleeper team this season. N4J pick: First Coast 28, White 13

Wolfson at Stanton, 6 p.m.: Blue Devils have done well under coach Mike Healey. N4J pick: Stanton 34, Wolfson 14

SATURDAY

Atlantic Coast vs. Mandarin (at Bolles), 4 p.m.: This series has been closer than it may seem, but the Mustangs win handily. N4J pick: Mandarin 31, Atlantic Coast 14

Lee vs. Bartram Trail (at Bolles), 1 p.m.: I covered the last meeting between these two and it was epic. N4J pick: Lee 35, Bartram 31

University Christian at Bolles: I think this is going to be a closer game than we saw last year. N4J pick: Bolles 33, UC 21

Other Week 1 games

Note: Host team in bold

Christ's Church over Bishop McLaughlin

Deltona Trinity Christian over Bishop Snyder

Gainesville Oak Hall over Hilliard

Trenton over Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.

St. Johns Country Day over Ocala Christian



