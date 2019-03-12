Tuesday's NFL free agency updates: Former Jaguars player Gipson to Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - NFL free agency continues Tuesday during the legal tampering period. A glance at some of the deals being agreed to.

Recently released Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson has found a new team.

Gipson has agreed to a three-year contract with the Texans, according to ESPN. Gipson was one of five players released by the Jaguars to clear $30 million in salary cap space before the legal tampering period began.

Gipson had six interceptions in three seasons with the team.

The Texans will be signing safety Tashaun Gipson per sources #Texans — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 12, 2019

1:30 p.m.

Two people with direct knowledge of discussions tell The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have reached agreements to sign free agent receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the signings won't become official until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday.

Brown is a speedy deep threat who had 42 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns in his first and only season in Baltimore last year. He spent his first four seasons with Arizona, where he combined for 173 catches for 2,515 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Beasley spent his first seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he proved himself as a dependable slot receiver. He had a 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns last year.

1:20 p.m.

The agent for DeVante Parker says the Miami Dolphins receiver is close to signing a $13 million, two-year deal with the team that replaces a $9.4 million fifth-year option on his original contract.

The Dolphins had been expected to rescind the option for the underachieving Parker and let him become a free agent. But his agent, Jimmy Gould, says Parker loves Miami, wasn't interested in testing the market and is eager for a chance to blossom under new Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Parker was the 14th player taken in the 2015 draft but has been plagued by injuries and has scored just nine touchdowns while making 31 starts in four seasons. Last year he had 24 catches for 309 yards and one score in 11 games.

Parker's new deal is heavy on incentives. Gould says he expects the agreement to be completed soon.





12:35 p.m.

The New York Giants have re-signed restricted free agent fullback Eli Penny.

Penny was signed off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad in September and played in 14 games, working mostly as a lead blocker for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley. He had seven carries for 25 yards, and caught eight passes for 50 yards.

Penny played in 16 games for the Cardinals in 2017, scoring three touchdowns.





12:25 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers are big spenders in free agency.

On Tuesday, they agreed to deals with pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner.

Za'Darius Smith's agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced his $66 million, four-year deal with $34.5 million in the first two years.

A person with knowledge of Turner's contract says the former Broncos lineman got $28 million over four years. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal can't be official until Wednesday.



noon

The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a four-year contract with free agent safety Lamarcus Joyner.

A person familiar with the deal said Tuesday on condition of anonymity that Joyner will sign the contract after the start of the new league year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move can't be finalized until Wednesday.

The Raiders previously made big moves on offense by trading for receiver Antonio Brown and agreeing to a deal with tackle Trent Brown, according to a person familiar with those moves who spoke on condition of anonymity because they hadn't been announced.

Joyner now will help upgrade a defense that ranked last in the league in yards allowed per play (6.27) and points allowed per game (29.2).





11:35 a.m.

Two people with direct knowledge of the deals say the New York Jets have agreed to sign wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy, and linebacker Anthony Barr.

The team also will re-sign cornerback Darryl Roberts, according to one of the people — both of whom spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because teams can't announce deals until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday afternoon.

General manager Mike Maccagnan has been been busy during the league's legal tampering period, which began Monday. They also agreed to sign Baltimore middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, who'll combine with Barr and Avery Williamson to form a revamped and highly paid linebacker corps in New York. The move also cloud the long-term future for 2016 first-rounder Darron Lee, who has been inconsistent.

Barr was the No. 9 overall pick of Minnesota in 2014. He had 13 1/2 sacks in five seasons, including three last year, with the Vikings.

Crowder, who turns 26 in June, gives second-year quarterback Sam Darnold a playmaking slot receiver. The speedy Crowder had 221 catches for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons with Washington.

Bellamy has 76 career catches for 999 yards and five touchdowns, and is also a special teams contributor. He spent the last five years with Chicago.

Roberts has been a key backup and spot starter the last three seasons.



11:20 a.m.

The Atlanta Falcons have gained some much-needed salary cap room by restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan's contract. The Falcons confirmed that $8.75 million of Ryan's 2019 base salary will be paid as a signing bonus.

The adjustment to Ryan's contract was first reported by ESPN.

The move creates $7 million in cap space, leaving the team with approximately $13.5 million in cap space. Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million extension in 2018.

Even after Tuesday's move, the Falcons still rank only 27th in the NFL in available cap room, according to Spotrac.



11:15 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the move says the Green Bay Packers have agreed to sign former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos to a $37 million, four-year deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot become official until Wednesday.

The Packers continue to improve their defense after missing the playoffs. Amos, 25, started all 16 games for the Bears last season and had two interceptions.

Earlier in the day, Green Bay agreed to sign linebacker Preston Smith to a $52 million, four-year contract with $16 million guaranteed, a sourced told the AP. Smith, 26, leaves the Washington Redskins and is expected to improve Green Bay's pass rush. Smith had four sacks and 53 tackles in 2018, and has 24 1-2 during his four-year career since Washington drafted him in the second round in 2015.



11 a.m.

Four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker C.J. Mosley is headed out of Baltimore after the Ravens abandoned hope of matching an offer made by the New York Jets.

The Ravens hoped to keep Mosley, an unrestricted free agent who led the team in tackles twice since being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. But first-year general manager Eric DeCosta couldn't come up with enough money to keep the five-year veteran, who was an AP second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2015-18. Mosley has had at least 100 tackles in every season but 2016, when he missed two games with an injury and finished with 92.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, DeCosta said, "We stretched our budget, and we thought we made a compelling offer to him."

It wasn't good enough after the Jets reportedly offered $85 million over five years.

DeCosta said, "The Jets just made such a powerful offer that as an organization it just didn't make sense for us. That's no reflection on how we feel about C.J. as a person and as a player in this community."

The deal does not become official until Wednesday, when the NFL formally begins a new year.

