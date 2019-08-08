NFL legend Bo Jackson throwing out first pitch at Shrimp game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No one ever accused Bo Jackson of being a shrimp, but that won't stop him from throwing out the first pitch at the Jumbo Shrimp's home game on Friday.

Vincent Edward "Bo" Jackson is known for being a former baseball and football player. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL.

Bo will also be serving up his popular "shrimp sliders and tuna" for a small group of sports fans at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville before the Shrimp's game against the Mississipi Braves.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

You’ll want to get to the ballpark early on Friday as Bo Jackson will be tossing out a ceremonial first pitch as he is in town on behalf of @BoJackson34Food



We serve Bo’s delicious shrimp sliders & tuna sliders at the Baseball Grounds! pic.twitter.com/rykPMPzTZx — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) August 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.