INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Going into the NFL Combine CeCe Jefferson is projected to be drafted anywhere between the 4th and 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. There isn't a single NFL team that couldn't use another pass rusher.

The former Baker Country and Florida Gator defensive end views the combine as an opportunity to move up the draft boards of NFL teams.

