Former Yulee star Derrick Henry graduates from Alabama

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry scores a touchdown on a 6-yard run against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

For Derrick Henry a promise is a promise. The former Yulee football star now plays for the Tennessee Titans. Henry left Alabama early to pursue his dream of playing the NFL. But before stepping on campus in Tuscaloosa, Henry made a promise to his grandmother that he would get his college degree.

Gladys Henry passed two days after Derrick’s NFL debut. In the offseason Henry went back to campus to complete his promise.

“Well, Grandma … I want you to know that I did it,” said Henry in an article for the Players’ Tribune. Today, I’m going to walk across the stage and receive my degree from the University of Alabama.”



