The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019 season: Josh Oliver

Could a rookie lead the Jaguars in touchdown receptions? Josh Oliver could be the Jaguars most productive rookie of their 2019 NFL draft class.

“Tight end in this league right now is so important,” Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles said during organized team activities.

Foles has developed a reputation of having a tight end as his favorite target. Travis Kelce (Kansas City), Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Brent Celek (Philadelphia Eagles) are examples of tight ends who have had success with Foles under center.

Will Oliver be the next name on that list?

Position: Tight end

2018 Stats (Sr. season at San Jose): 56 receptions, 709 yards and 4 TDs

2019 Projection: Last season the Jaguars tight ends combined for one touchdown reception. One. That’s how low the bar is for Oliver.

Historically, pass-catchers have adapted slowly when making the transition from college to the NFL. Jaguars’ offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said that Oliver’s position is the second hardest to master in his offense behind quarterback.

Doug Marrone on the potential Oliver has shown as a pass catcher:

"He has a really good catch radius. Again, it’s very difficult without pads to see that part of it, but he’s always shown the willingness to do it and has done well in the drills versus bags and things of that nature and has shown good technique, eager to learn, and I’m really happy with where he is. It’s going to be exciting to see where he’s at when we start training camp, when we start playing.”

Josh Oliver working on his routes #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/4NZst5XprM — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 6, 2019

