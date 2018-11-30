25 years: Where were you when Jacksonville got an NFL franchise?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Those of us who have called Jacksonville home for the last quarter of a century likely remember where we were when the NFL announced the city would be getting an expansion team.

It was a fairly big upset.

Wayne Weaver and Delores Barr Weaver, the first owners of the team, admitted in a 2016 News4Jax special that even they had some doubts that Jacksonville would beat out the other candidates.

Through early success to later frustration to watching the team nearly reach the Super Bowl last season, Jaguars fans have gone along with the team on a tumultuous 25-year journey.

Look back on how that journey began and check out our documentary "Destiny: The Insider's Story of How Jacksonville Won the Jaguars."

