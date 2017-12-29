4 biggest questions for Jaguars at Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Week 17 of the NFL season is always a unique offering. Some teams, such as the Jaguars, are already locked into their playoff spots. Others, such as the Titans, are playing for their postseason lives. Still others are simply playing out the string. There is more at stake for the Titans than for the Jaguars on Sunday, but will that impact the Jaguars play on the field? Here are the four biggest questions I have heading into the Jaguars' final game before the playoffs:

1. How will they approach the game once the ball is kicked off?

Doug Marrone said this week that he would prepare to win the game. The players told me in the locker room that they want to send a message to the Titans about who owns the division. Remember, the Titans beat the Jaguars 37-16 in Jacksonville in Week 2. Tennessee's Jurrell Casey said that he thought the Titans should be the "Kings of the South." That will add some fuel to the fire of this rivalry. The Jaguars do not want to be swept by Tennessee. This question is as much about how the Jaguars will play on the field as it is about how Doug Marrone will manage the lineup. Will he rest key players, such as, Leonard Fournette? Will he pull some starters in the second half?

2. Can the Jaguars avoid additional injuries as they prepare for the playoffs?

This question is tied into the first. The Jaguars have been ravaged by injuries at wide receiver. They've weathered the storm of injuries on the offensive line this year. Fournette has been playing through injuries most of the second half of the season. If the Jaguars want to make a run in the postseason, they must remain as injury-free as possible Sunday.

3. Will Blake Bortles bounce back?

Despite setting a career high with 382 yards passing Sunday against San Francisco, Bortles did not have his best game. He entered the contest leading the NFL in quarterback rating in the month of December. Then he threw three interceptions. The loss was not solely on Bortles, but for his confidence-and the team's confidence in him-Bortles needs to return to the form that he showed early in the month and in spurts against the 49ers.

4. Will the Jaguars set the franchise sack record?

Sacksonville enters Sunday's game needing five sacks to match the 1999 team with a team-record 57 sacks on the season. Twice this year the Jaguars racked up 10-sack games. Can they get six against the Titans to set a new mark? It will be difficult. Tennessee likes to run the ball and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota moves well both in the pocket, and outside of it. Weather in Nashville is expected to be in the 20s and 30s Sunday. That's perfect weather to pound the running game. If the Jaguars defense can win on first down and set up second-and-long and third-and-long situations, they have a chance to add to their league-leading sack total.

