4 biggest questions for Jaguars playoff game in Pittsburgh

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars face the Steelers in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Sunday in Pittsburgh. After embarrassing Ben Roethlisberger in Week 5 with five interceptions, the Jaguars will try to join the 2007 Jaguars as the only teams to beat the Steelers twice in Pittsburgh in the same season. Here are the four biggest questions the Jags must answer in order to advance to the AFC Championship game:

Can they rattle Big Ben?

After the first game, Roethlisberger openly questioned whether he "still had it." A five-interception game will do that to a guy. Even though he said last week that he was hoping for a rematch against the Jaguars, there will clearly be at least a shard of doubt in his mind about what he can do against the Jaguars dominant pass defense. After the 30-9 loss to the Jaguars, Big Ben threw only seven interceptions the rest of the regular season and ended the year with a quarterback rating over 90 for the 12th time in his 14-year career. If the Jaguars can get to Roethlisberger early with an interception or some pressure, it could snowball in the white-hot spotlight of the playoffs.

Will the running game return?

Although the Jaguars ended the season as the league's top rushing team, they haven't looked the part lately. Despite rolling up 155 yards in their wild card win over the Bills, the Jaguars' running backs accounted for less than half of that total. In the first meeting in Pittsburgh, Leonard Fournette ran for 181 yards, including a 90-yard sprint to seal the Steelers' fate. If the Jaguars are going to win in Pittsburgh, especially with the weather that is forecast, they'll have to get the ground game going. That can be aided by completing some passes downfield, which may demand more pass plays called on early downs.

Can they handle the cold?

Forecasts for Pittsburgh are calling for highs in the teens on Sunday, with lows approaching zero. The Jaguars haven't had a lot of success playing in cold weather. They beat the Browns on a snowy day in Cleveland with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees, but were uninspired in doing so. Two weeks ago on a frigid afternoon in Nashville, the Jaguars offense struggled. Rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook looked like he wanted to be somewhere else, so it will be interesting to see how he handles the cold. Leonard Fournette, a Louisiana native, has often said that he doesn't like the cold. Despite that, he ran for 111 yards in Cleveland and looked better in Nashville than he had the previous several weeks. In theory, the Jaguars are built to play in the cold. Tough on defense, physical running game on offense. Will it translate in Pittsburgh?

Can the Jaguars defense win on early downs?

One of the reasons the Jaguars had success in the Week 5 matchup was the way the Jacksonville defense controlled Pittsburgh running back Leveon Bell. Although Bell finished the game with 93 total yards, he averaged just over three yards per carry. That lead to 55 Roethlisberger passes. If the Jaguars can force the Steelers into obvious passing downs, the pass rush and the coverage unit can have another big day.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.