4 biggest questions Jaguars must answer to win in San Francisco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fresh off their first playoff-clinching win in a decade, the Jaguars travel to the West Coast to face the suddenly hot San Francisco 49ers. The Jaguars are still in contention for a first-round bye, which they can earn if they finish the season as one of the top two seeds in the AFC. They could also clinch the AFC South title with a win or a Titans loss to the Rams. Here are the four biggest questions the Jaguars must answer to beat the 49ers.

Can Jacksonville win while traveling across three time zones?

The Jaguars have not won a game on the West Coast since beating the Raiders to close out the 2004 season. In between, they lost eight games against San Diego, Oakland, Seattle and San Francisco. Some have said that the Jaguars inability to win on the West Coast was more of an indictment of the team's talent in those years, and that certainly played into the losses, but 12 years of data is something to be considered. Some coaches, like Jack Del Rio, would travel west a day early in hopes that the players would recover from the long flight better. Tom Coughlin does not buy into that approach. Neither does Doug Marrone. The Jaguars will travel Saturday and play Sunday.

Can Blake Bortles keep it up?

He has been the NFL's highest-rated quarterback in the month of December. He is playing the best football of his life. Bortles said this week that his comfort level with Nathaniel Hackett's offense has improved each week and his command of the offense has been the biggest driver of his success.

"We’re all in it for the first year and each week you feel better, or are a little bit better, about the plan, better about the stuff you are doing," Bortles said. "More comfortable and confident within it all, and that allows you to just go out and play free and have a clear, free mind.”

If Bortles can have a clear mind, and if Allen Hurns returns from injury and doesn't take long to shake the rust off, the Jaguars passing game might be a key in the game.

Will the Jaguars avoid a let-down after clinching a playoff spot?

This team has done a very good job of taking care of business this year. The lack of consecutive losses serves as proof of their focus. Still, Sunday's big win over the Texans had such a feeling of celebration in the stands that the Jaguars have to be impacted by the emotion of the day in some way. The question now is whether they will use that emotion to fuel them, or if it becomes a distraction. My guess it, they'll be focused on the task at hand.

Can the Jaguars slow down Jimmy Garoppolo?

Doug Marrone noted this week that Garoppolo was the hottest quarterback in the NFL, saying, "the guy has never lost a game. You better make sure you understand what you’re going against – a guy that has won. Right now he is the best quarterback in the league.”

Is that an overstatement? Sure. But the underlying facts exist. Since he was installed as the quarterback, the 49ers went from a team in contention for the top pick in the draft to a team with a three-game winning streak, including last week's victory over the Titans. That being said, San Francisco better be prepared for the Jaguars defense, a unit that includes four players who were selected to the Pro Bowl this week: Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.