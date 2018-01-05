4 biggest questions the Jaguars must answer to beat the Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will end a decade-long playoff drought Sunday when they host the Bills at EverBank Field. The Jaguars first-ever playoff game was a 30-27 victory over Buffalo in 1996. That Jaguars team made a run to the AFC Championship game in the second year of the franchise's existence. What will it take for the 2017 edition to take the next step? Here are the four biggest questions the team must answer to advance to face the Steelers in the Divisional Round:

Can they handle the big stage?

Only 13 players on the Jaguars active roster have playoff experience. Only one, tight end Marcedes Lewis, has played in the postseason as a Jaguar. Many of Jacksonville's key performers will be playing in their first playoff game Sunday. Playoff games are different. The speed, intensity and focus have to be taken up a notch from the regular season. As special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis said this week, "there are three speeds in the NFL. Preseason speed, regular season speed and postseason speed." How will the Jaguars players handle the biggest stage? After not having a primetime game all year, they know that they will be the only game on at the time and they have a chance to show the NFL what they are all about.

Can the Jaguars contain Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor?

Despite the fact that he was benched in one game in favor of Bartram Trail alum Nathan Peterman during the season, Taylor is still a dangerous player. His passing numbers are not eye-popping, but he does take care of the ball. His four interceptions translate into the lowest interception rate in the NFL this year. However, his running ability is the wild card. Taylor ran for 427 yards this season, the third straight season he has rushed for at least that amount. His ability to break contain and keep plays alive can be a dangerous weapon for the Bills. Against the Seahawks, the Jaguars won, but not before Russell Wilson scrambled to keep plays alive, leading to a pair of long, fourth quarter touchdown passes that kept the Seahawks in the game. The Jaguars can't allow Taylor to do the same.

Can the Jaguars get a lead?

There is no team in the NFL that thrives more on playing with a lead than the Jaguars. Jacksonville won six games by 20 points or more because they raced out to a lead, then led the defense cut lose. There are several reasons the Jaguars are so good as frontrunners. First, it allows the defense to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. Jacksonville piled up 55 sacks this year, the second most in the NFL. Second, it takes pressure off of the offense and allows the Jaguars to run the football and use play-action. That's when the Jaguars are at their best. Third, although Taylor has been on a playoff team previously with Baltimore, he was not the starting quarterback for those Ravens teams. He has yet to prove what he can do as a quarterback in the playoffs.

Will the running game continue to rebound?

Last week in Nashville, the Jaguars saw signs of the running game returning to form. As a team, Jacksonville ran for over 100 yards in nine of the first 10 games of the season--the outlier was a 99-yard performance in a loss to the Titans in Week 2. Although the Jaguars led the NFL in rushing this season, in the last six games of the regular season, the Jaguars topped the century mark only twice--in back-to-back home games against the Seahawks and Titans. The Jaguars ran for a season low 83 yards last week against the Titans, but the offensive line started to get some push. Some of that must be attributed to the pace of play. The Jaguars ran only 58 offensive plays, 24 of them runs. For comparison, in the previous three games, the Jaguars had averaged just under 70 offensive snaps. Fournette's health and the expected return of left tackle Cam Robinson will go a long way to determining if the Jaguars can get back to dominating on the ground.

