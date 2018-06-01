4 Downs: What we've learned so far from Jaguars OTA's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Friday the Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up No. 6 of 10 OTA’s (organized team activities). The team will hold the final four voluntary sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of next week. The Jaguars will then hold a veteran mandatory three-day minicamp from Tues. June 12 through Thurs. June 14.

1ST Down: Thanks to the newest collective bargaining agreement OTA’s are voluntary. Everybody on the team outside of Jalen Ramsey has made an appearance at some point during the last two weeks. On Friday head coach Doug Marrone confirmed that Ramsey is currently working out with his father in Tennessee but will be present for mandatory minicamp.

Running back Leonard Fournette was here for the first day of OTA’s but has been absent since. Marrone said that Fournette has some personal things to do attend to. Honestly too much is made of who is and who isn’t at OTA’s. However if a player skips minicamp that’s a different story.

2ND Down: For the first time in recent memory the Jaguars have penciled in the majority of their 22 starters prior to the start of training camp. On defense the only major changes are the losses of Paul Posluszny (retirement) and Aaron Colvin (signed with Houston in free agency).

Myles Jack is making the transition to full-time middle linebacker and Blair Brown will likely play weak-side linebacker in base defense situations. Cornerback D.J. Hayden was signed to replace Colvin at nickel corner.

3RD Down: The one question on offense is right guard. The other four positions are essentially locked in. Three-year starter A.J. Cann is dealing with an undisclosed injury (team’s aren’t required to reveal injuries until the regular season) and the Jaguars are looking for more out of that position.

Doug Marrone said the following on the team’s plan at right guard:

“I think overall I look at A.J. – and I’m sure he would say the same thing – he would like to play better. He has the ability to do that, and we feel like he has been in there for a while now. We are looking forward to him getting back on the field. He is rehabbing and getting ready to get back on the field, and he is working hard. At the same point, we have other players and see if they can play or not. Josh Walker is obviously playing there. When I say I do not know a lot about him, I just want to see him in there. He is getting those reps now. We can see where he is at and whether we think he can play or not. He has that ability in there. We know what we have with a couple of the other interior guys.”

4TH Down: Over the first two weeks of the off-season program one theme has been consistent. Last season is old news and their appearance in AFC Championship game is a thing of the past.

“Again, it’s how far do we want to go as a team,” said linebacker Telvin Smith. “We all have the pieces that we need. We have everything. Our offense is firing off on all cylinders. Joe ‘D’ [DeCamillis] has the special teams going, and we got the defense rocking. It is now [on us] as players. The coaches are going to coach us and get us ready. Ownership, they did their job by bringing us all together. Now, it is on the players to say, ‘How great do we want to be?’ Because this is our window to take it over.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.