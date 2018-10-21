4 keys for the Jaguars to beat the Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Since Doug Marrone took over as head coach at the end of the 2016 season, the Jaguars have not been stuck in a three-game losing streak. They will try to avoid that fate Sunday when they host the Houston Texans. Here are my four keys for the Jaguars to beat the Texans:

1. Don't lose it on offense

The Jaguars offense doesn't have to win the game on its own, but they can't put the team behind teh eight ball by turning the ball over or failing to make first downs. As we have seen this year, if the Jaguars get off to a slow start on offense, they don't recover. Even a field goal drive to open the game would be a step in the right direction.

2. Defensive points and opportunities

I don't expect the offense to suddenly find all of the answers, but I believe the defense can. Facing a Texans team that is struggling to protect the quarterback and not scoring often, the Jaguars should be able to make some game-changing plays. Sacks, forced turnovers, setting up the offense with good field position or even scoring themselves would be a welcome addition to the scene.

3. Game plan like it's going to be ugly

At their core, the Jaguars are a physical running team that controls the ball on offense and dominates on defense. That can mean winning ugly. Embrace it. When there are points to be had, even a field goal, take it. If you can flip field position, do it. This game could be a "first to 10 wins" scenario. That should influence the game plan, the first scripted offensive plays and in-game decisions.

4. No more injuries

The Jaguars can't afford more injuries, especially on offense. This week alone, they are down to their third left tackle, fourth tight end and, if T.J. Yeldon can't go, their fourth running back. The NFL mantra is "next man up," but when the next man up has never started a game in the NFL, it's a tough ask. Stay healthy.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.