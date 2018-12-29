4 most important goals for Jaguars in season finale at Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' final game of the season will include Blake Bortles starting at quarterback, perhaps for the final time in his Jaguars career. Jacksonville will play a part in determining the AFC playoff picture, since the Texans could wind up as high as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs or as low as a wild card team. Here are the four most important goals for the Jaguars season finale:

Bortles' health

If I was putting odds on Bortles staying with Jacksonville, I would say that it's about a 10 percent chance. The only reason the Jaguars would keep him is for salary cap considerations. It will cost the Jaguars $16.5 million to cut Bortles after the season, although they can spread the hit over two years if they wait until after June 1 to release him. If Bortles is hurt, things get much more tricky with regard to the salary cap impact of letting him go. It's best for everybody if Bortles stays healthy throughout the game.

Young players show something

For veteran players, performance in the final game of the season isn't very vital. For rookies and other young players, the final game can provide irreplaceable experience, especially if they have not been a full-time starter during the season. Several Jaguars' players fit that category, including wide receiver DJ Chark, who returns to the field for the first time in six weeks due to a quadriceps injury. Other young players who could benefit from good snaps are defensive tackle Taven Bryan, linebacker Nick DeLuca, defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson and, potentially, rookie quarterback Tanner Lee, who was activated from the practice squad this week.

Sustained drives

One of the best ways to keep the game close is to keep the ball. Houston gave up 471 yards last week, and if the Jaguars can protect the quarterback, they could turn in some long, time-consuming drives, the kind envisioned by the coaching staff when the season began. That's how the Jaguars were designed. That will mean converting third downs, running the football and not turning the ball over. In short, it's the Jaguars' offensive philosophy properly executed.

Don't end on an ugly note

Although this season has been a huge disappointment, the Jaguars don't want to end the year with a sour taste in their mouths. If they can keep it competitive and avoid a blowout loss, the flight back to Jacksonville will feel a whole lot more bearable. If things go poorly, that can impact some of the decisions that are made in the offseason. Right or wrong, NFL owners, executives and coaches are often impacted by the last thing they see. I think Doug Marrone will be back next year as the Jaguars' head coach, but if things go poorly, there is no telling what that could lead to.

