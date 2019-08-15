4 preseason goals for Jaguars vs. Eagles

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars second preseason game will likely look a lot like the first, at least, in the player participation category. Doug Marrone is hoping the end result isn't the same.

After opening the preseason with a 29-0 loss in Baltimore, the Jaguars host the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday at TIAA Bank Field. Here are four things the Jaguars can improve in the preseason's second week.

1. Minshew's Progress - Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew completed half of his passes in the first half o the preseason opener. He didn't turn the ball over. He made good decisions and he got his helmet knocked off three times. He's likely to get the start once again and as Minshew likes to say, he wants to "make new mistakes, don't' repeat the old ones." If Minshew can show noticeable improvement, everybody in teal and black will be pleased.

2. Paging, any starters - Marrone said this week that safety Jerrod Wilson asked to play in the game. Weill any other starters? As much as Marrone is trying to keep his players healthy and still prepare them for the season, it's impossible to simulate the speed and intensity of a game--even a preseason game--for the number of snaps that starters typically get in the second preseason game. We'll keep an eye out for other expected starters and their playing time.

3. Goode vs. Eagles - While Nick Foles won't have a chance to play against his former team, linebacker Najee Goode likely will. Goode said Tuesday that he has been studying tape of Telvin Smith playing weakside linebacker for the Jaguars to see how it's done. Goode, who has played middle linebacker as well in the past, is built differently from Smith but has the veteran savvy to help the Jaguars. How will he do against the team he helped win a Super Bowl?

4. Malik's return - Defensive tackle Malik Jackson returns to face his former team. Jackson signed with the Eagles in the offseason after he was let go by the Jaguars. Jackson was not pleased with the way his tenure in Jacksonville ended. Will he be extra motivated against the Jags? Jackson was a popular player among Jaguars fans, but he likely won't let up against his old mates.

