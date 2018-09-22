4 questions for Jaguars against the Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars aim for their first 3-0 start since 2004 Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. It's the first division game for Jacksonville after wins over the New York Giants and New England Patriots. Here are four questions the Jaguars must answer to beat the Titans:

Can the Jaguars avoid a letdown?

The fact that the Titans beat the Jaguars twice last year is a motivator for some of the Jaguars players. It's been interesting to see how this team--particularly the defense--finds motivation each week. Myles Jack, Malik Jackson and Tashaun Gipson all said this week that the two losses to the Titans last year and the comments by Tennessee players that they deserved to be the AFC South champions are remembered. Next week, they'll have another revenge game when they face the Jets, a team that beat the Jaguars last year.

Can Blake Bortles play at a high level with Leonard Fournette in the game?

The Jaguars are 4-0 with Fournette on the sidelines in the past two years and in those games, Bortles has put up some big numbers. In Sunday's win over the Patriots, Bortles threw for 377 yards and enjoyed one of his best games as a professional. If Fournette plays, and plays well, can Bortles play at a high level at the same time? If so, the Jaguars will be all but unbeatable.

Will Jalen Ramsey play?

Ramsey was added to the injury report on Friday with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable for the game. If Ramsey doesn't play, the Jaguars could move nickle corner D.J. Hayden to that spot or they could keep Hayden at nickle and utilize Tyler Patmon, who was used in the preseason when Ramsey was suspended for the game against Minnesota. The Jaguars can win without Ramsey, but his presence on the field changes everything about what the Jaguars do defensively and what the Titans can do on offense.

Can Sacksonville have a big day?

So far this year, the Jaguars defense has recorded only four sacks. Some of that can be attributed to facing two veteran quarterbacks, Eli Manning and Tom Brady, who do a good job of getting the ball out of their hands quickly .The Jaguars have pressured the quarterback, but the sacks haven't been there in bulk. At least, not yet.

