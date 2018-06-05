A.J. Bouye lands at No. 35 on the NFL Top 100 list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - NFL Network continues to reveal its list of the top 100 players in the league, as voted on by the players. The Jaguars have already had some players revealed: Yannick Ngakoue was No. 88, Telvin Smith at No. 67, Leonard Fournette at No. 58. And now, you can add another. At 35th on the list, it's cornerback A.J. Bouye.

In his first year with the Jaguars, Bouye established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Bouye picked off six interceptions--tied for third in the league.

This probably means that there are three more Jaguars remaining on the list--cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive end Calais Campbell and new addition, guard Andrew Norwell.

