Are there 26 better football players than Jalen Ramsey? Cornerback says no

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every year, NFL network rolls out their list of the top 100 players in the NFL, as voted on by the players.

Jaguars' cornerback Jalen Ramsey may want a recount.

This year's list has been partially released and when the top 30 rolled around, Jalen Ramsey was listed as the No. 27 player in the NFL. Last year, Ramsey was listed as the 17th best in the league.

Ramsey, never accused of lacking confidence, took to Twitter soon after to dispute the ranking.

Extremely blessed 🙏🏾🙏🏾.. BUT On my daughter, 26 players ain’t better than me lol https://t.co/MdIuZhzIwr — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 30, 2019

We don't know yet which players were ranked ahead of Ramsey this year other than numbers 20-26 as follows:

26. Darius Leonard-linebacker-Indianapolis Colts (not ranked last year)

25. Russell Wilson-quarterback-Seattle Seahawks (11)

24. Luck Kuechkly-linebacker-Carolina Panthers (12)

23. Odell Beckham Jr.-wide receiver-Cleveland Browns (77)

22. Stephon Gilmore-cornerback-New England Patriots (NR)

21. Travis Kelce-tight end-Kansas City Chiefs (24)

It should be pointed out that when Ramsey and Backham met in the season opener last year, Ramsey held Beckham to one catch for -1 yard.

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell was ranked number 54 this year after being ranked 14th in the NFL last year. No other Jaguars have been listed, nor are they likely to at this point. After the Jaguars made their run to the AFC championship game, Campbell and Ramsey were joined on the top 100 list by cornerback A.J. Bouye (35), Leonard Fournette (58), Telvin Smith (67), and Yannick Ngakoue (88).

Ramsey was also given a rating of 96 on the popular football video game Madden NFL, the highest rating of any Jaguar, although he did not get the coveted 99 rating, the highest rating given on the game.

"My nephew messes with me about it," Ramsey said. "I have to have a higher rating or my nephew will mess with me; him and his little friends. I was cool. I’m grateful to be on that game, to be honest. I don’t care if I was an 80 this year. I’m happy to be on that game. I used to play that game growing up."

