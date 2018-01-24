Fan for life? Jacksonville couple names baby girl after favorite Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' season might have come up short of a Super Bowl, but their run to the AFC title game was one fans will remember.

One Jacksonville couple made sure those memories will last a lifetime.

Ashley and Scott Miller celebrated the Jaguars' return to the playoffs by naming their newborn daughter after two of the team's stars.

Blake Ramsey Miller was born Monday at Baptist South hospital.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, and I’ve probably been to 90 percent of the home games since the very beginning,” Scott said of his Jaguars fandom.

The Millers have had season tickets for years, but when it came to naming their daughter after some of Scott's favorite Jaguars, Ashley wasn't sold.

At least not at first.

“It took her a while to warm up to the idea,” Scott said, admitting it was his plan from the beginning. “She didn’t have a name when she was born.”

Ashley was in labor for 10 hours, plenty of time to debate names.

“[The dry-erase board] was blank, and I kind of came up here every half hour and changed the name and tried to talk her into the name,” Scott said.

Some of the players just didn't make the cut.

“I really like Leonard, Telvin. AJ, that was a cool one,” Scott said.

Ashley wasn't so sure.

“I just thought people would think we were crazy naming our kid after two Jaguars players,” she said.

But in the end, Blake Ramsey stuck.

For the most part, the Millers said, their friends and family support the names.

The Millers' 3-year-old son, Graham, is a die-hard Jaguars fan, too. He even has a jersey of one of his baby sister's namesakes: quarterback Blake Bortles.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey inspired the baby girl's middle name.

Scott said when baby Blake is old enough, they'll take her to games and tell her about the players she's named for.

“I hope both of those players are on our team for the next 15 years and still have a jersey of both with one of her names on the back of it, so that will be very cool,” Scott said.

The Millers wanted to go to the AFC Championship game in New England, but their baby girl's due date was just too close.

Although the Jaguars didn't pull out a trip to the Super Bowl, the Millers said the season was still worth celebrating.

“It didn’t matter. Obviously, I was devastated like everyone else, but looking back now, it’s been an awesome season, so we we're all thankful for that,” Scott said, sporting his Jaguars gear at the hospital.

Ashley said they don't plan to add any more Jaguars fans to the Miller clan.

“We’re done,” she said. “One of each. We’re done. But we thought she was precious, so we’re both just happy.”

