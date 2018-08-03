Bank on it: Jaguars fans pumped for stadium scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans can get a sneak peek Friday night at what's ahead before the preseason begins when the Jaguars host Florida Blue Family Night at TIAA Bank Field.

The scrimmage, which is open to the public, will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday under the stadium lights.

MORE: Complete training camp coverage

Gates open at 5 p.m., but to attend, fans must register online in advance.

To register for the Family Night practice, click here and follow the instructions. All tickets will be available on a mobile device, much like the Jaguars' new game-day mobile ticketing platform.

Friendly Fournette During camp this week, Leonard Fournette spent time interacting with fans after practice. The Jaguars posted a video to Facebook showing Fournette signing a pair of cleats before giving them to a young fan named Byron. Fournette saw Byron on Wednesday and told him that if he came back Thursday, he’d get the shoes. Fournette delivered. In a comment on the post, the boy's cousin said Byron has cerebral palsy and has wanted to play football since he was little. She wrote: “Thank you Mr. Fournette. You made my cousin’s life.”

Running back Leonard Fournette said said the scrimmage is an opportunity for the Jaguars to improve their game ahead of the season.

“It’s going to be the same out there, competing, getting better with my team. We’re getting ready for our first preseason game with the Saints next week," Fournette said. "It’s day by day. Camps are long. It’s every day, have the mindset to get better. At the end of the day, what’s our real goal?”

The scrimmage will follow an autograph session with The Roar and Jaguars alumni from 5:15-5:45 p.m.

The PRI fan zone will be open, and current Jaguars players will sign autographs after the practice.

The scrimmage will also include post-practice fireworks.

Concessions will be available, and fans are prohibited from bringing certain items, just like at Jaguars games. For a refresher list of the prohibited items, click here.

Parking for the night practice will be available in Lots A, C, E, F, J, K & M.

The Jaguars also have one final open practice Friday morning that's free and open to fans from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex on the northwest end of the stadium. Gates open for fans 30 minutes before practice starts.

Fans must pre-register at Jaguars.com/trainingcamp and spots are limited.

There will be a limited autograph opportunity with players after the session.

Parking is free and available in Lots M and N.

The Jaguars preseason begins next week with a home game against the New Orleans Saints at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. The regular season begins Sept. 9.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.