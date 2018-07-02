Best fans in NFL? Not Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the worst fan bases in the NFL, according to a study from Emory University, and the research is getting mixed reviews from team loyalists.

The study finds the Jags rank 29th out of 32 NFL teams. Gee Sprague, a fan of the team, goes to the games. He believes the fan base will grow stronger.

"We do have some pretty loyal fans, and it's only going to get better," Sprague said. "If we have another good year -- go to the Super Bowl and win it -- Jacksonville will be on the map, and our fans will be crazy, and there will be other fans outside of Jacksonville."

Emily Sanforatella said she keeps up with the team, and wasn't surprised at the results.

"A pool at the stadium -- that's a gimmick, not about the game," Sanforatella said. "You've got to get people to care about the game."

Emory University measured fan equity by calculating ticket and stadium sales. Researchers also looked at the team's social media engagement and measured how willing fans were to travel for an away game.

"I don't think that's really fair. I think the fan experience is so good here," Sprague said. "Emory's got to change their scale, simple as that."

Teams with the worst fans in the NFL, according to Emory University, include:

No. 32 Tennessee Titans

No. 31 Los Angeles Rams

No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 28 Cleveland Browns

Teams with the best fans in the NFL, according to Emory University, include:

No. 1 Dallas Cowboys

No. 2 New England Patriots

No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles

No. 4 New York Giants

No. 5 Pittsburgh Steelers

Jags fans who plan to attend games during the upcoming season may want to buy tickets early, as prices went up over the weekend. General seating increased as much as $14 per game. US Assure Club seats cost an extra $40 per game. Seats in the Terrace Suite went up $52 per game.

