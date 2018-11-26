Blake Bortles benched as Jaguars quarterback, Cody Kessler to start vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On the same day the Jaguars fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, head coach Doug Marrone announced that there will be a change at quarterback. Blake Bortles was benched and Cody Kessler will start for the Jaguars Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We need to try to get better production out of our passing game, or more consistent production out of our passing game," Marrone said. "My plan is for (Kessler) to go in there and play. We'll see how he does in there on Sunday."

Bortles, who received a three year extension after the 2017 season, was benched during the Jaguars loss to Houston on Oct. 21, but was returned to the starting lineup for the following game, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in London.

This season, Bortles has regressed in his play. Among starting quarterbacks in the NFL, the only starters who have lower quarterback ratings are rookies Josh Rosen of Arizona, Sam Darnold of the New York Jets and Josh Allen of the Bills, who beat the Jaguars Sunday in Buffalo.

Last year, Bortles finished strong, leading the Jaguars to the AFC championship game and finished the year with a career low 13 interceptions to go with 21 touchdown passes. This season, Bortles has thrown just 13 touchdowns and has been intercepted 10 times, despite a career-high four game streak without an interception that ended Sunday against the Bills.

Marrone also said that he discussed the moves to fire both Hackett and replace Bortles with Jaguars leadership, including EVP of football operations Tom Coughlin, general manager Dave Caldwell and owner Shad Khan.

Quarterbacks coach Scot Milanovich will take over calling plays.

Marrone also said that guard Andrew Norwell, who was injured during the Jaguars' loss in Buffalo, will be placed on injured reserve and will be done for the year.

These moves may not be the last one's made by the Jaguars in 2018. Marrone said Monday that he'll consider every possibility to improve the results.

"I'm going to do whatever it takes to win football games," Marrone said. "I'm considering everything. Anytime I see a situation where we can get ourselves better, I'm going to take advantage of it."

