Blake Bortles doesn't think he'll return to Jaguars next season

HOUSTON - Sunday’s season finale was much like the rest of the Jaguars' 2018 campaign. Forgettable. That statement rang even more true for Blake Bortles. In what likely was his final game in a Jaguars uniform, the quarterback – and the offense as a whole- was hard to watch.

Jacksonville’s first three offensive possessions produced 18 yards and zero first downs.

On the first play of the 2nd quarter Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ran for a 5-yard TD. That gave Houston 10 points compared to only 11 total yards for Jacksonville.

It wasn’t until the 9:51 mark of the second quarter that the Jaguars picked up their initial first down of the game.

This stat sums up everything you need to know about the Jaguars 20-3 loss to the Texans: At the end of the first half, Watson had 48 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Jaguars had 37 total yards of offense.

All of the Jaguars offensive issues can’t squarely be placed on No. 5. However, even when there were plays to be made, Bortles didn’t make them.

This should’ve been a touchdown pass to Dede Westbrook:

You tell me if my logic is sound, but this is one of the better overthrows Bortles has had in recent memory. Normally they’re bad-bad. pic.twitter.com/SWLsWeH7pE — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) December 30, 2018

In all likelihood, the Jaguars will release Bortles at some point during the offseason. For the first time, even Bortles admitted that he expects that to be his fate as well.

"I don't think I'll be back next year ... being honest, I envision I'll be somewhere else next year,” said CBS announcers, quoting Bortles during Sunday’s game.

Again, it’s not all on Bortles. But take a look at how the Jaguars first nine offensive possessions went:

PUNT - 3 plays, 1 yard

FG - 4 plays, 3 yards

PUNT - 3 plays, 7 yards

PUNT - 3 plays, 8 yards

PUNT - 6 plays, 12 yards

PUNT - 3 plays, -5 yards

END OF HALF - 1 play, 1 yard

PUNT - 3 plays, 0 yards

PUNT - 6 plays, 23 yards

When you look at numbers like that. It’s hard to imagine No. 5 returning to the Jaguars next season.

