Blake Bortles enters game for injured Cody Kessler

Blake Bortles has entered the game for the Jaguars at quarterback after starter Cody Kessler left the game with a shoulder injury.

The injury happened in the second quarter on an incomplete pass downfield to tight end Blake Bell. After the throw, Kessler was hit by the Dolphins Robert Quinn, landing on his shoulder. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone called time out to allow Bortles to warm up and to evaluate Kessler.

Update:

Cody Kessler did return in the 3rd quarter but was ineffective, leading the offense to just 58 total yards in 8 possessions since their opening drive for a touchdown.

Bortles has re-entered the game at the end of the 3rd quarter and had a 10-yard run on his first play from scrimmage.

