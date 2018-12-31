Blake Bortles: Somebody has to take the blame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Next season the Jaguars will stay the course with Tom Coughlin, Dave Caldwell and Doug Marrone. While those three will return in 2019 the future of quarterback Blake Bortles is cloudy at best.

Jacksonville began the 2018 season as one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. They closed the year as one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL, finishing with a 5-11 record.

Bortles struggles under center certainly contributed to the Jaguars dismal season. In what was possibly his last interview with local media Bortles was asked does he feel he’s the scapegoat for all the Jaguars issues.

“That’s part of the quarterback’s job description,” said Bortles. “When things don’t go well a lot of it falls on the quarterback's shoulders. I know that and signed up for that. I have no problem with it. Whether it’s the scapegoat or whatever you want to call it. Somebody has to take the blame when things don’t go well. I think Nathaniel [former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett] was one of those guys, I think I’m one of those guys. There’s other guys on this team that were part of that as well."

Moving on from Bortles would come at a significant cost. Cutting him would count as $16.5 million in dead money against the salary cap. That number would be reduced to $11.5 million if the Jaguars cut him after June 1. If Bortles remains on the roster his salary cap number for next season is $21 million.

“I don’t know it’s totally up to them,” said Bortles when asked what he’s been told about his future in Jacksonville. “I’m here until told otherwise. So it’s just me waiting on them I guess.”

That’s a decision that Coughlin and Caldwell will make over the next couple of weeks or months.

In the meantime Bortles plans to go into his off-season routine as normal.

“I’m confident I’ll get an opportunity to play football, whether that’s here or elsewhere next year,” said Bortles. “So I’ve got to make sure I’m taking care of myself and getting healthy and ready to go. So when I get that shot whether it’s hear or somewhere else I’ll be ready to go.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.