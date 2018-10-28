Bortles better, didn't get much help in Jaguars loss to Eagles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A week after being benched for the first time in his career, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had his best outing in three games. It wasn’t enough as Jacksonville loss to Philadelphia 24-18 on Sunday in London.

A run first football team. That’s who the Jaguars say they want to be. They traded a fifth round pick for running back Carlos Hyde. His physical running style fits in with the Jaguars identity on offense. In his Jacksonville debut the former Cleveland Brown had only six carries for 11-yards. Starting running back T.J. Yeldon only had two rushes for 7-yards.

On Sunday the Jaguars offense ran 58 plays from scrimmage (41 passes, 17 runs). Of those 17 runs only eight were by their running backs.

The Jaguars completely abandoned the running game and put the game on the shoulders of their quarterback.

Blake Bortles led the Jaguars in rushing yards on Sunday (43).



Since Bortles entered the NFL in 2014, the Jaguars are 2-11 when Bortles leads the team in rushing yards (including postseason).#PHIvsJAX #Eagles #Jaguars — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 28, 2018

Bortles wasn’t amazing by any stretch but he gave the Jaguars a chance. He didn’t get much help. In addition to getting nothing in the running game the Jaguars receivers had five drops.

With 7:05 left in the 4th quarter the Jaguars trailed the Eagles 24-15. On 3rd and goal from the 6-yard line, Bortles found DJ Chark in the back of the end-zone but the rookie was unable to hang on for the touchdown. Jacksonville had to settle for a field goal.

Plays like that are the difference between winning and losing.

Just before the end of the first-half there was another momentum changing play.

Jacksonville had a 6-3 lead with under two minutes left in the second quarter. Keelan Cole caught a pass that would’ve gotten the Jaguars close to field goal range. But he fumbled the ball and Philadelphia recovered.

The Eagles offense scored a touchdown 4-plays later, taking a 10-6 lead into halftime. Philadelphia never trailed again.

The Jaguars simply aren’t good enough to overcome those missed opportunities.

Bortles finished with 286 yards passing and another 43-yards on the ground. He also had one touchdown and zero turnovers.

The Jaguars lost their fourth game in a row, but this one wasn’t on No. 5.

Since 1990 only 8% of teams with a 3-5 record have made the playoffs. Yikes. #Jaguars @wjxt4 @Sports4Jax — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) October 28, 2018

