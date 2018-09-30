Bortles, Jaguars' offense establish early rhythm in win over Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A week after laying a 6-point egg in a loss the Jacksonville Jaguars offense responded in a big way during Sunday’s 31-12 win over the New York Jets.

Running back Leonard Fournette was back in the lineup, after missing two games with a hamstring injury but it was quarterback Blake Bortles who ignited the Jaguars offense.

From Jacksonville’s first offensive drive it was clear that Bortles was on target, unlike last week against the Tennessee Titans. Bortles was 5-for-5 on the 15-play, 80-yard drive that gave the Jaguars an early 3-0 lead over the Jets.

In the past when Bortles gets off to a good start that momentum usually carries throughout the game. That was once again the case on Sunday.

Bortles set a new career-high by completing his first 11 passes of the game. He finished the first half 16-of-19 for 216 yards and touchdown.

Sunday’s game was very reminiscent of the Jaguars offensive performance against the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Everybody got to touch the football which was illustrated by Bortles connecting with 10 different receivers.

Bortles finished the game 29-of-38, with two touchdowns and a new career high of 388 passing yards.

Jacksonville wants to be a run-first team that controls the line of scrimmage. That’s hard to do without Fournette, who missed the second half of Sunday’s game after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring.

But when Bortles is this accurate, it’s clear he can carry the load. And he may need to next week as the Jaguars head on the road to Kansas City to face the high-powered offense of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.