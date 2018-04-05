Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson release awesome wrestling promo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - By day Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson make a living by terrorizing NFL quarterbacks. By night the Jaguars defensive lineman moonlight as wrestling stars that go by the names Mayor Calais & Malik the Freak. Combined they’re known as the Duval Boyz in a hilarious wrestling promo.

Jacksonville Jaguars, @Campbell93 & @TheMalikJackson, are trading in their cleats & helmets for spandex & capes. The two act in a hilarious bit reminiscent to an old VHS tape of overzealous wrestling stars recapping a match. Mayor Calais & Malik the Freak are the Duval Boyz. pic.twitter.com/IKDDRZKL9G — The Team Network (@TheTeamNetwork) April 5, 2018

And just for good measure Campbell decided to check with a professional....

