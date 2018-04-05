Jaguars

Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson release awesome wrestling promo

Mayor Calais & Malik the Freak are the Duval Boyz

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - By day Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson make a living by terrorizing NFL quarterbacks. By night the Jaguars defensive lineman moonlight as wrestling stars that go by the names Mayor Calais & Malik the Freak. Combined they’re known as the Duval Boyz in a hilarious wrestling promo. 

And just for good measure Campbell decided to check with a professional.... 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.